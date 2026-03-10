Malaga court tries man for sexually assaulting his niece when she was nine years old

Irene Quirante Tuesday, 10 March 2026, 15:01 Share

The provincial court of Malaga is holding a hearing on Tuesday for a crime of sexual abuse that a man allegedly subjected his niece to in 2002, when she was nine years old.

The abuse reportedly went on for months. According to the accusation, the girl used to go to the defendant's home to play with a cousin. The man would allegedly take advantage of their close family relationship and his physical superiority to carry out the assaults.

The public proseuction describes the episodes as a crime of continuous sexual abuse of a minor under 13 years of age. It requests a ten-year prison sentence, a ten-year restraining order of 500 metres and a ban on communication. In addition, the prosecutor asks that the defendant compensate the victim 50,000 euros for the emotional trauma.

At the same time, the private prosecutor asks for a 15-year prison sentence and that the court disqualify the defendant from holding public office. They agree with the public prosecution on the length of the restraining order and the ban on communication, but raise the financial compensation to 60,000 euros.