Train breakdown in Malaga cancels five C1 connections to Fuengirola

Ignacio Lillo Málaga Tuesday, 24 February 2026, 14:56

Hundreds of Malaga Cercanías train passengers suffered delays and cancellations during the rush hours of Tuesday morning due to a train breakdown.

The incident led to the suspension of five C1 line services between Malaga and Fuengirola (running in both directions). Meanwhile, two C2 services to Álora ran with a 35-minute delay.

Passengers have told SUR that there were large crowds waiting at stations and inside trains. The passengers of two services had to all cram inside one train.

State railway operator Renfe cancelled the 7.10am and 9.40am trains from Malaga to Fuengirola and the 8.10am, 8.50am, 11.40am in the opposite direction.