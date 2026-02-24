Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Passengers crowding a train between Malaga and Fuengirola. SUR
Rail transport

Train breakdown in Malaga cancels five C1 connections to Fuengirola

Two other trains on the Álora line (C2) ran with serious delays on Tuesday

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Málaga

Tuesday, 24 February 2026, 14:56

Hundreds of Malaga Cercanías train passengers suffered delays and cancellations during the rush hours of Tuesday morning due to a train breakdown.

The incident led to the suspension of five C1 line services between Malaga and Fuengirola (running in both directions). Meanwhile, two C2 services to Álora ran with a 35-minute delay.

Passengers have told SUR that there were large crowds waiting at stations and inside trains. The passengers of two services had to all cram inside one train.

State railway operator Renfe cancelled the 7.10am and 9.40am trains from Malaga to Fuengirola and the 8.10am, 8.50am, 11.40am in the opposite direction.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Gibraltar targets airline partners ahead of treaty implementation
  2. 2 British resident receives award for promotion of Malaga olive oil
  3. 3 Joaquín winner restores belief in a Malaga CF promotion push
  4. 4 Jamie Donaldson wins Staysure Marbella Legends Tour title at Aloha Golf
  5. 5 Three arrested after violent beach car park attack in Gibraltar
  6. 6 Iván Romeo wins Vuelta a Andalucía to extend strong February for Spanish cycling
  7. 7 Local musicians unite at Calahonda fundraiser to support Save a Life charity
  8. 8 Playing Tetris can help tackle memories of trauma, trial finds
  9. 9 UK's EU Relations Minister visits Madrid to tackle post-Brexit hurdles for expats

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Train breakdown in Malaga cancels five C1 connections to Fuengirola

Train breakdown in Malaga cancels five C1 connections to Fuengirola