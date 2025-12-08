Early December traditions still alive in Malaga province's smaller towns and villages

Javier Almellones Málaga Monday, 8 December 2025, 11:31 Share

December arrives in Malaga province with a long weekend that, for centuries, has rekindled traditions that remain very much alive in many of the province's towns and villages. While the city fills with lights and nativity scenes begin to appear, inland areas prepare for a key date: 8 December, Day of the Immaculate Conception.

The long weekend marks the start of Christmas for many, but in Malaga it is also a celebration of identity: the 'mayordomas' (head housekeepers) who preserve ancient roles, cowbell parades that revive old legends, traditional pig-slaughter feasts, Christmas markets, solemn processions and even devotional hand-kissing ceremonies. This winter heritage survives because local people are determined to keep it alive year after year.

1. Las Mayordomas de Guaro

Following a tradition dating back to 1854, six young girls from the village are responsible for organising the two processions of the Virgin of the Immaculate Conception held on these days, as well as everything related to her image. It is not only an act of devotion but a responsibility passed down through generations. Each year, between 7 and 8 December, girls between the ages of 14 and 16 are chosen as 'mayordomas', in charge of decorating the church, preparing the services and keeping alive a tradition rooted in the 19th century. It is an intimate, elegant and deeply feminine celebration, in which winter makes its entrance amid flowers, candles and music.

2. Las Mozas de Tolox

Tolox - a village in Sierra de las Nieves - celebrates an event that took place in 1539. According to some historical accounts, there was an uprising of the Moorish population in the village, which was repelled by the noise of women from neighbouring villages, who came sounding shells and cowbells to imitate the presence of an army, causing the rebels to flee. On Tuesday, this historical episode will be recreated in Plaza Alta, in what is known as the 'cencerrada'. Afterwards, there will be a tasting of some of the town's typical products. Today this tradition is part of the Fiesta de las Mozas, Fuego y Amor in Tolox.

3. Fiesta de la Matanza de Faraján

In the Alto Genal, in the village of Faraján, Marian devotion and traditional gastronomy coexist. The festivities in honour of the Immaculate Conception, documented since 1814, are preceded by the Fiesta de la Matanza (slaughter feast) on 7 December. Tastings, cured meats, time-honoured recipes and a strong sense of community serve as a prelude to the feast day. On 8 December, there is a morning procession of the Virgin, followed by a popular afternoon snack of homemade sweets for all residents and visitors.

4. Crafts fair of the Genal Valley in Benalauría

Held since 1999 and interrupted only by the pandemic, the Benalauría craft fair fully embraces tradition. There, one can find anything, from hand-carved wooden spoons made by a local resident to organic preserves and jams from local company La Molienda Verde. Alongside the market, there are numerous activities linked to gastronomy and crafts.

5. Christmas markets, convent sweets and other traditional events

Many Christmas markets are also held around 8 December. The one in Torrox Costa is one of the most important in the province. There will also be similar events in Alfarnate, Genalguacil, Teba and Gaucín. In addition, thanks to the La Carta Malacitana association, convent confectionery is making a comeback. The former Feria de los Dulces de Convento (convent sweets fair), which used to be held in Torremolinos, has now moved to Ronda, specifically in Antiguo Convento de Santo Domingo, next to the Puente Nuevo (New Bridge).

Meanwhile, don't forget that the Sabor a Málaga fair is held in Parque de Málaga until 9 December. This year's Cuevas Bajas' morá carrot festival also falls on 7 December.

6. From hand-kissing ceremonies to solemn processions

There are many villages in Malaga that either have the Immaculate Conception as their patron saint or maintain a very special link with her and her day. Among the latter is Canillas de Aceituno, which every 8 December celebrates the kissing of the Virgen de la Cabeza, its patron saint.

But there are many more municipalities and towns that have religious events during these days, most of them processions. Among them are Arroyo de la Miel (Benalmádena), Alameda, Sierra de Yeguas, Mijas, Almargen or Torre de Benagalbón (Rincón de la Victoria). In the town of Valle Niza in Velez there is even a fair organised around the Immaculate Conception.

In Malaga city, the diocese celebrates a novena in the days leading up to the feast and, on the night of 7 December, holds the traditional youth vigil at Santuario de la Victoria. The feast day culminates with a solemn mass in the Cathedral, one of the most important dates in December's liturgical calendar.