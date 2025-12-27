Torrential rain and risk of flooding forces several inland Malaga towns to activate their emergency plans

The Los Ángeles stream, as it passes through Ardales, has overflowed its banks following the heavy rains of the last few hours.

Julio J. Portabales Malaga Saturday, 27 December 2025, 21:48 | Updated 22:18h.

The heavy downpours of rain which have been affecting many parts of Malaga province since this Saturday afternoon have caused numerous incidents especially in the Guadalteba, Sierra de las Nieves and Guadalhorce Valley area. The adverse weather episode is marked by the development of a convective train that is practically static and continuously reactivating, a situation that favours very intense and persistent rainfall over the same localised areas for hours, significantly increasing the risk of flash floods and occasional flooding.

According to data from the Junta de Andalucía's Hidrosur network, some 42.6mm of rain have been recorded in the last twelve hours in the Río Grande-Las Millanas area, in the heart of the Sierra de las Nieves, which is causing a significant increase in the flow of water in the rivers draining inland. Particularly significant is the figure for the River Turón, where 20.6mm have been collected in the last hour, reflecting the high intensity of the rainfall.

One of the Malaga municipalities where it has rained the most is Monda, with records that have reached 80mm in just two hours and nearly 100mm accumulated in six hours. Given the persistence of the rains, the town hall has decided to activate the municipal emergency plan as a preventive measure, although for the moment there have been no serious incidents or warnings from the population. The same decision has been taken in Alozaina, where the rainfall continues to be heavy and constant vigilance is being maintained on the evolution of rivers and streams, due to the risk of overflowing.

Zoom The MA-5401, between Casarabonela and El Burgo, remains closed to traffic after a tree fell blocking the road. SUR

In addition to these incidents, the MA-5401 road, which connects Casarabonela with El Burgo, has been completely cut off due to the collapse of a pine tree at the height of what is known as the white curve. The warning has already been passed on to the emergency services, who are working to re-establish traffic as soon as possible, while drivers are asked to exercise the utmost caution and avoid travelling in the area.

In Guaro no serious incidents have been reported by residents, although there have been some occasional cuts in the water supply related to electrical distribution panels. The municipality has decided not to carry out any technical repairs until the storm subsides, prioritising the safety of the workers, while carefully observing the significant amount of water that the river is receiving from the Sierra de las Nieves and its smooth evacuation downstream.

Falling tree

In Ardales, one of the first incidents of note was the cutting off of access to the Turón river due to the overflowing of the Los Ángeles stream. In addition, a tree has fallen, but no personal injury or major incidents have been reported.

In the case of Carratraca, another of the worst affected areas in the province, the situation remains stable in spite of the adverse weather. No damage or road closures have been confirmed, although there have been intermittent power and internet outages. The Arroyo de las Cañas is flowing at a very high level and close to its maximum level, which is why the town hall has decided to install a barrier to prevent vehicles from passing through the areas closest to the riverbed, due to the risk of the water exceeding its usual level.

In the Guadalhorce valley, the storm was also felt in Alhaurín el Grande, where late in the afternoon there was an intense hailstorm, accompanied by heavy showers. The adverse weather episode surprised many local residents and drivers, although for the moment no serious damage has been reported.

Zoom The size of hailstone collected in a resident's hand during the intense storm in Alhaurín el Grande. SUR

The episode continues to evolve and, if the line of storms remains practically static over the next few hours, new incidents are not ruled out in the affected areas. The local councils and emergency services remain on alert and are permanently monitoring any change in the situation.