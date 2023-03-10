Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Delete
José María Tocornal Blanco. SUR
Top policeman released after arrest over accusation of coercion and sharing secrets
FUENGIROLA

Top policeman released after arrest over accusation of coercion and sharing secrets

The National Police commissioner in Fuengirola was detained and also accused of failing to investigate certain crimes

Irene Quirante

FUENGIROLA.

Friday, 10 March 2023, 01:00

Compartir

The 63-year-old commissioner of the National Police force in Fuengirola, José María Tocornal Blanco, has been released from custody after his arrest earlier this week. The veteran policeman was arrested on Monday by Internal Affairs agents for his alleged involvement in crimes related to the failure to prosecute some crimes, coercion and divulging police information that could seriously damage the public cause.

Along with the commissioner, the National Police officers arrested a well-known businessman in the area, a 58-year-old, who works in the real estate and hospitality sectors. He has also been released, pending further investigations

Tocornal joined the National Police force as an inspector in 1983 and was officially installed as commissioner in Fuengirola in January 2018, replacing José Manuel Caamaño Sánchez.

He was stationed in Bilbao until 1992 and later in Huelva, where he worked as an inspector until his promotion. In 2008, he was appointed head of the provincial citizen security brigade in Huelva city and in 2011 moved to become head of the Lucena-Cabra police station in Cordoba province.

Sources close to the investigation say he faces being removed from his position, having his salary suspended and a disciplinary file will be opened.

The matter is now in the hands of the Investigating Court number 3 of Fuengirola.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Noticia patrocinada

Publicidad

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para suscriptores

Suscríbete

¿Ya eres suscriptor?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad