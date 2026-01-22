Tomás Olivo, owner of La Cañada in Marbella, takes the first step towards building a large shopping centre in Malaga

Jesús Hinojosa Málaga Thursday, 22 January 2026, 15:03 Share

After years in the pipeline, businessman Tomás Olivo - owner of La Cañada in Marbella and numerous shopping centres across Spain - has taken the first steps towards building a major commercial complex in Malaga city.

The centre is planned for the Azucarera plot, which sits between Avenida de Velázquez and the MA-22. This site connects the Azucarera-Intelhorce axis with the Martín Carpena area and the western seafront. As confirmed by SUR, Olivo’s company, General de Galerías Comerciales, has submitted documentation to the municipal urban planning department to reclassify the land for commercial use.

Currently, Malaga’s General Urban Development Plan (PGOU), approved in 2011, retains the previous 1997 classification for this site. This designates the land for business (industrial) use, alongside a green zone near the MA-22 junction. To proceed, Olivo requires a formal amendment to convert this zoning status from business to commercial.

This modification involves a complex bureaucratic process, including a regional environmental assessment that typically takes one to two years. Despite this timeline, the project design is well underway. It features a collaboration between the studio of local architect Ángel Asenjo and Chapman Taylor, a prestigious British firm established in 1959 known for designing shopping centres in the UK and Qatar.

Olivo selected this long-vacant plot for its prime location in one of the city’s fastest-growing districts. Adjacent to the Málaga Nostrum centre, the area is undergoing revitalization with the arrival of Costco, a new campus for Alfonso X El Sabio university, and a planned Rafa Nadal-branded racquet centre developed by Sierra Blanca. Additionally, new high-end residential developments continue to rise in the nearby La Térmica and El Pato areas.

Current plans indicate the project will cover approximately 65,000 square metres. The complex will feature a ground floor plus two upper levels (reaching three stories in some sections) and nearly 20,000 square metres of green space.

Representing an investment of over €150 million, the centre will house retail shops, a supermarket, and a cinema. Two large basement levels will provide parking for roughly 3,000 vehicles.

While developers hope to fast-track approval and complete the project within three to four years, the necessary zoning change remains a significant hurdle dependent on the environmental review by the regional ministry of sustainability.

One of the main obstacles for this project is traffic, as the site is located next to a main road whereheavy congestion often occurs during peak hours.

The promoters of the project have carried out a traffic study and proposed the creation of roads to channel the traffic that could be generated by this large surface area. However, the reports issued by both the mobility department of the city council and the ministry of transport will be key.

It should be remembered that the objections of both departments have put the brakes on the approval of a new commercial extension of the Plaza Mayor centre , although its owners hope to unblock it by undertaking new road infrastructures.

The PGOU also states that, as a "potentially polluting" activity has been carried out on these soils that once housed an industrial activity, their owners "will be obliged to present a situation report when applying for a building permit for the new authorised uses in the sector". "If, on the basis of this information, the autonomous community declares the land to be contaminated for these uses, the owners will be obliged to take the necessary actions to proceed with its environmental recovery."