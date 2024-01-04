This where you can enjoy Three King parades along the length of Costa del Sol and in the main towns of Malaga province on Friday

Eugenio Cabezas Malaga Thursday, 4 January 2024, 11:14 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Three Kings, Melchior, Gaspar and Balthasar, will once again take to the streets and parade through many of the 103 municipalities of Malaga province on Friday 5 January. These are the timings and routes they will take through the bigger towns.

Malaga

At 5.30pm the Three Kings will be greeted by the mayor of Malaga Francisco de la Torre. Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar will make an appearance on the balcony of the town hall, where the parade is scheduled to start at 6pm. The route will then continue along Avenida de Cervantes, Plaza del General Torrijos, Paseo del Parque, Plaza de la Marina, Alameda Principal, Puente de Tetuán, Nazareno del Paso, Hilera, Puente de la Esperanza, Prim, Atarazanas, Puerta del Mar, Alameda Principal, Plaza de la Marina and Cortina del Muelle.

At the end of the procession in Calle Cortina del Muelle, the Three Kings and their respective entourages will parade on foot along Molina Lario Street, until they reach the Plaza del Obispo - they will then make the traditional offering to the Baby Jesus on the steps of the main door of the cathedral.

Torremolinos

The parade of the Three Kings in Torremolinos will be made up of 13 floats, ten belonging to groups and associations, and three royal thrones of Melchior, Gaspar and Balthazar. The parade will start at 5pm in the Plaza Blas Infante, following the streets Rafael Quintana Rosado, Calle Europa, Avenida Isabel Manoja, Avenida de los Manantiales, Plaza Costa del Sol, Avenida Palma de Mallorca, Avenida Joan Miró, Calle Doctor Jiménez Encina, Calle García de la Serna, Calle Rafael Quintana Rosado and Plaza Blas Infante.

It will finish at approximately 8.30pm. Along the route 7,000 kilos of sweets with and without gluten, and with and without sugar, will be tossed to the crowd. There will also be 3,500 soft toys, 2,500 balls and confetti.

Alhaurín de la Torre

In Alhaurín de la Torre, the parade will start at 5pm from the Blas Infante sports centre, on the Reyes Católicos avenue. A total of 23 floats will take part, with 10,000 kilos of sweets to be distributed, and more than ten parades with puppets and animation, including a giant ball with a ballerina inside. Today this 4 January, from 7pm until 8pm, the Royal Herald is scheduled to visit to collect the keys to the city. The Royal Herald will throw toys and sweets to the crowds at Plaza de España, Calle San Juan, Calle San Pablo, Plaza de San Antonio, Calle Álamos, Calle Doctor Fleming (El Chorrillo), Avenida Juan Carlos I, Pasaje de San Cristóbal, Calle Real, Avenida Isaac Peral, Calle María del Valle, Calle Limonar and Parque Municipal.

Rincón de la Victoria

The parade of the Three Kings in Rincón de la Victoria will have five floats distributing 5,500 kilos of sweets. The parade will start from Los Rubios at 4pm and continue along its usual route (Avenida de la Axarquía, crossing with C/ Estrella Polar, Torre Benagalbón, Rincón Town Hall, La Cala del Moral) to conclude in the Plaza Gloria Fuertes in La Cala del Moral. The Three Kings will arrive by helicopter, landing on the Huerta Julián esplanade at around 10.30am. This will be followed by an official welcome ceremony in the Municipal Auditorium.

Vélez-Málaga

In Vélez-Málaga, the Three Kings will distribute thousands of gifts, 6,500 kilos of sweets and parade alongside 12 floats and more than 600 participants. Melchior, Gaspar and Balthazar will be welcomed at 10am at the Cerro de Los Remedios hermitage, where they will greet children and make an offering of flowers to the patron saint of Vélez, the Virgen de los Remedios. At 10.30am they will travel to town hall in a minibus, passing through the streets Túnica, Arroyo de la Molineta, Arroyo San Francisco, Esperanza, Plaza Trabajo, Capuchinos, Cristo and Plaza de las Carmelitas.

At 11am there will be the traditional welcome of the Three Kings by the mayor of Velez, Jesús Lupiáñez, before they visit the associations of disabled people Asprovélez (11.45am) and Anne Axarquía (12.15pm), to the Seniors elderly people's home (12.40pm) and to the Regional Hospital of La Axarquía (1.30pm). After lunch, Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar will set off from La Fortaleza to the Plaza de las Indias, where the parade will begin.

The departure is scheduled for 5.30pm from the Plaza de las Indias and from there the procession will head towards Calle Reñidero, Plaza Reyes Católicos, Calle Canalejas and Plaza de Las Carmelitas. From the centre of Velez, the parade will make its way to Calle Cristo and then to Avenida Vivar Téllez, Molino de Velasco, Camino Viejo de Málaga, Calle Cervantes and Calle Cristo. Then it will continue to the Plaza de las Carmelitas, where it will culminate in the living nativity scene staged by the San José school.

Torre del Mar

In Torre del Mar, the Three Kings will distribute six tons of sweets and several thousand gifts. As every year, the parade will first visit the Sanysol residence (10.15am) and the senior's residence (10.45am), the National Police station and the emergency room of the Regional Hospital before arriving at 12.15pm in the Plaza Juan Aguilar.

The parade will start at 5pm from Tenencia de Alcaldía. From there it will head towards Avenida de Colón, Rodrigo Vivar street, Octavio López, Levante promenade, Paseo de Larios, San Martín street, Ros Alférez street, Virgen de las Angustias, del Mar street, Levante promenade, Paseo de Larios, Avenida de Andalucía, Antonio Machado street, el Río street, Axarquía square, del Mar street, Poniente promenade, Paseo de Larios, Avenida de Andalucía, Antonio Machado, el Río street, Axarquía square, del Mar street, Poniente promenade, to the roundabout of Antonio Toré-Toré avenue, Andalucía avenue, Princesa street and will end in the Plaza de la Paz, where people can expect to see a living nativity scene.

Torrox

Cavalcade in Torrox. E. Cabezas

In Torrox, the Three Kings will travel from 11am through the old town, passing through the Plaza de San Roque to El Pontil and will visit Torrox Park, El Peñoncillo, Santa Rosa, Generación del 27, La Carraca and the Plaza de la Marina in El Morche. The parade will leave at 4.30pm from Llano de los Frailes, in El Morche, to finish in the Plaza de la Constitución, in the historic centre of Torrox. The procession will go along the promenade of El Morche, the old N-340 road and the avenue of El Faro, and then start the climb to Torrox.

Nerja

In Nerja, the Three Kings and their entourage will arrive at the Balcón de Europa and will greet crowds from the balcony of the headquarters of the Association of the Three Kings in the arches of the promenade. They will then visit the Church of El Salvador and will walk along Carmen and Diputación streets to reach Jaén street, where the floats will be waiting for them.

The parade is scheduled to start at 6pm and will go along Diputación Street, Cavana Square, Granada Street, Ermita, San Miguel Street, Cantarero Square, Pintada Street, Puerta del Mar and Balcón de Europa. Accompanied by La Carpa and the Pastoral de la Asociación de Vecinos de las Protegidas. After the parade, violinist Klara Gomboc will perform at the Balcón de Europa. The Three Kings will then go to town hall, where mayor José Alberto Armijo will present them with the key to the city, ending with a fireworks display.

Estepona

Some 10 floats will accompany the Three Kings as they pass through Estepona, and throw 15,000 kilos of sweets to the crowds on Friday 5 January. The floats have been inspired by Egyptian history, while others are an ode to fictional characters popular among children. Pastoral groups Nostalgia Navideña and Jesús Cautivo, the Banda Municipal de Música and the Banda Unión Musical Vera+Cruz Estepona will also join the parade which will start at 5pm. It will start from the east side of Avenida de Andalucía and will continue along Avenida Juan Carlos I, Avenida de España, and Calle Terraza, until it reaches the Botanical Orquidiario Park, when their Majesties will collect children's letters.

Ronda

In Ronda, the parade of the Three Kings will start at 6pm from the Avenida de Malaga, near the Guardia Civil barracks. Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar, with their entourages, will go down this street to reach La Bola Street and pass through the centre, the New Bridge and arrive at the popular San Francisco neighbourhood, where the traditional adoration of the Baby Jesus will take place. The Three Wise Men and the rest of the floats, including the Goyesque Ladies, will hand out hundreds of sweets to children.

Antequera

Cavalcade in Antequera. Archivo

In Antequera, Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar are preparing for the big day with a large shipment of mantecados, molletes and Playmobil figures, as well as the usual sweets and toys. A total of 8,000 molletes, 4,000 bags of picos and regañás, 1,100 kilos of mantecados, five tonnes of sweets, 20,000 Playmobil figures, 7,000 toys and 1,800 Acedo Hermanos balls will be distributed.

After the visiting the hospital in the morning on Friday 5 January, they will arrive at town hall to greet children at 11.30am, with the parade to start at 6pm. They will parade through Avenida Periodista Ángel Guerrero, Puerta de Estepa, Alameda de Andalucía, Infante don Fernando, Plaza de San Sebastián, Encarnación, Calzada, Diego Ponce, Cantareros, Alameda de Andalucía, Puerta de Estepa and Avenida Periodista Ángel Guerrero.

Coín

In Coín, the Three Kings will greet crowds in the Casa de la Cultura from 12-2pm and from 3.30-5.30pm. The parade will start at 6pm. The route will go from Montesol to the Alameda, concluding at Coín town hall, where the mayor of the town, Francisco Santos, will give his traditional message at 7.15pm.

Alhaurín el Grande

Alhaurín el Grande will also put an close its Christmas celebrations with the Great Cavalcade of the Three Kings, which will start at 5pm from Camino de Coín, passing through calle Nueva, San Sebastián, Plaza Baja, Cilla, Cruz, Plaza Alta, Convento and will end at the town hall of Alhaurín el Grande.

Álora

In Álora, the parade will have several routes: at 11am it will leave from the Estación de las Mellizas through the Barriada Bermejo, while at 4pm it will leave from the Polígono La Molina, passing through the neighbourhoods of Bellavista, El Puente, and La Estación. Finally, at 6.30pm it will leave again from the Pueblo Nuevo Sports Pavilion, and will continue along Avenida Pablo Ruiz Picasso, Avenida Cervantes, Veracruz, Algarrobo, Benito Suárez, Plaza Baja, Atrás and Fuente Arriba.

Cártama

The Cártama parade will start from Cártama Estación, and will continue its route along Carmen Juanola street, until it reaches the Ciudad Deportiva de Cártama Pueblo Pavilion. In Pizarra, the residents of the town will be able to attend the tasting of the traditional Roscón de Reyes at 4pm, while at 5.30pm, the great parade and the Three Kings Cavalcade will take place through the centre of the town.

Benalmádena

Arrival of the Three Wise Men to Benalmádena by boat. Archive

Once again this year, the Three Kings will arrive in Benalmádena by boat. They will disembark at 10.30am at the Levante dock of the Puerto Deportivo, where they will be welcomed by the hundreds of locals who are set to gather there. Once they leave the port, the Three Kings will travel through the three Benalmádena centres until they reach the town, where they will be welcomed at 1.30pm by mayor Juan Antonio Lara in the Felipe Orlando Pre-Columbian Museum.

The parade will start at around 4.30pm in Benalmádena. They will leave the fairground Los Nadales, go to Arroyo de la Miel, where they will start their route at 6.30pm hours from the parking esplanade of the Tivoli World park. The procession will stop at the Plaza de la Mezquita to collect letters from children.

Mijas

The Three Kings will toss more than 8,000 kilos of sweets to children in the three parades that will pass through the streets of the three urban centres.

One parade is scheduled to start at 4.30pm in Mijas Pueblo and the other two at 5pm in La Cala and Las Lagunas at the same time.

The route in Mijas Pueblo will start at Avenida Virgen de Peña and continue along Avenida de Méjico, Malaga, Carril and Coín streets, and go through Barrio Santana to Plaza de Los Siete Caños, where they will turn around to return through the streets of the neighbourhood to via Coín and, from there, to Plaza de la Constitución, Avenida del Compás and finish at Plaza Virgen de la Peña.

In La Cala de Mijas, the parade will start from the boulevard, in front of the cultural centre, go down Torremolinos street to Torreón street, go up Marbella street to Cártama street and finish in the Butibamba park.

In Las Lagunas, the procession will leave from the water park and will travel along the streets San Cristóbal, San Bartolomé, San Javier, La Unión, Avenida de Mijas, Ford roundabout, Santa Laura and Santa Gema streets, Campanales road, Avenida de Mijas, Camino del Albero, Antonio Machado street and Miguel Hernández avenue, meeting Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar in María Zambrano park.

Fuengirola

The Three Kings will arrive by helicopter at the Elola sports complex at 4pm with the parade to start at 5pm in Calle Mallorca in the neighbourhood of El Boquetillo, and will end at around 9.30pm in Avenida de Los Boliches. Fuengirola's parade is one of the largest in Andalucía with 25 floats and seven parades.

Some 200 kilos of sweets will be distributed from the 25 floats which will follow the traditional route, starting in Calle Mallorca and heading along Avenida de Mijas towards Avenida Juan Gómez Juanito and along Camino de Coín, Avenida Condes de San Isidro, Avenida Matías Sáenz de Tejada and Avenida Ramón y Cajal until it reaches Avenida de Los Boliches.

Marbella

The town hall has not yet provided any information about this year's Three Kings parade in Marbella.