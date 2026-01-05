Three Wise Men parades in the province of Malaga

Many municipalities in Andalucía are adapting their Three Wise Men parades to the unfavourable weather conditions, still promising a day of fun and celebration for all

Monday, 5 January 2026

Monday 5 Torremolinos

The start of the Three Wise Men Parade of Torremolinos is delayed until 5.30pm. Given the unpredictable weather conditions, the Town Hall has not ruled out that the route may be altered. The procession will have 13 floats, three of them occupied by Melchior, Gaspar and Balthazar, their royal pages and children of the municipality, and the rest will be themed and will have children's show characters members including Minnie, Mickey and Pluto, Harry Potter, The Smurfs, Doraemon, Back to Front, Pocoyo or Beauty and the Beast, among others.

During the parade, 10,000 kilos of sweets and confetti will be thrown, and in the busiest areas such as Plaza Costa del Sol and in Plaza Blas Infante, dolls and balls will also be handed out.

The security team in place for the parade will be made up of the Local Police, National Police, Fire Brigade, Civil Protection, workers from the Events and Culture Department, and more than 200 volunteers.

The company Litosa will also ensure that the streets are clean after the street procession.

Monday 5 Antequera

The Three Wise Men Parade in Antequera began with a morning visit to the Antequera Regional Hospital and at 11.30am to the Town Hall. After their speech on the balcony, toys, balls, molletes, mantecados, sweets will be distributed... In the afternoon, the cabalgata will depart at 6pm from Avenida Periodista Ángel Guerrero, travelling through the centre of the town.

Monday 5 Malaga

The city's parade has been put back an hour due to the adverse weather forecast. The Kings will arrive at the Alcazaba at 6pm and the parade will leave the city hall at 7pm. The parade will have 13 floats and 20,000 kilos of sweets will be thrown at the crowds.

SUSPENDED Rincón de la Victoria

The Town Hall has announced that due to the weather conditions, the Three Wise Men Parade will be suspended, in order to ensure the safety of those attending. As an alternative, there will be a gala at the Rubén Ruzafa Municipal Pavilion.

Monday 5 Velez-Malaga brings forward the Three Kings Parade to the morning of 5 January due to the forecast of rain.

Vélez-Málaga decided to start celebrating the Three Wise Men Parade celebration in the morning, due to the severe weather predictions for this afternoon. This has been communicated by the Vélez-Málaga's town council, who have stressed that this measure means that the day can carry on as normal without any risk to attendees, and especially children.

The royal parade started at 10am, following the usual route, and ended at around 1pm in the Plaza de las Carmelitas. This way, the Town Hall guaranteed that the scheduled parades will take place, ensuring that the rain couldn't spoil one of the most anticipated Christmas events in the capital of the Axarquia.

In the afternoon, from 5pm onwards, Their Majesties the Three Wise Men will visit families in the Francisco Aguilar pavilion. The town hall explains that this means Three Wise Men can stay in the town all morning and afternoon, adapting the celebration to the weather conditions.

Monday 5 Torre del Mar brought forward its Three Kings Cavalcade to the morning of 5 January due to the forecast of rain

Torre del Mar brought the parade forward to the morning, given the high probability of rainfall in the afternoon, as reported by Vélez-Málaga town hall. The decision has been taken with the aim of ensuring the safety and enjoyment of the little ones, prioritising the welfare of families in one of the most anticipated days of the festive calendar.

The programme began at 10am, starting at the Torre del Mar mayor's office and passing through several streets of the coastal town. After the morning parade, Their Majesties visit the Sanysol and Seniors retirement homes, where they talked to the residents and handed out cakes.

In the afternoon, as an alternative to the traditional parade, the Three Wise Men receive children and hand out gifts, from 5 to 9pm at the Nuestra Señora del Carmen Cultural Centre - Antigua Azucarera. In this covered space, allowing the celebration to carry on despite the weather.

Antequera

Antequera town hall announced that the Three Wise Men parade was scheduled to start at 6pm, however it has been put back to 7.30pm to avoid the bad weather.

Monday 5 Estepona

The Three Wise Men Parade in Estepona will be held today and will feature a total of 12 floats. During the parade, 16,000 kilos of sweets and more than 3,000 balls will be distributed. It will start at 5pm at the Town Hall and will go along Avenida Juan Carlos I, Avenida Andalucía, Avenida España and Calle Terraza, arriving at the Botanical Orchid Park.

The procession will be made up of the floats of Their Majesties Melchior, Gaspar and Balthazar, five parades with children's show characters, and a group of Bedouins. The parade will be accompanied by the Estepona pastoral groups 'Nostalgia Navideña' and 'Jesús Cautivo', as well as the Municipal Music Band, the VeraCruz Musical Union Band and the Virgen de los Remedios Musical Group. At around 8pm, the Three Wise Men will collect the children's letters in the Botanical Orchid Park.

In Cancelada, it will also start at 5pm from the mayor's office and will end in the Plaza de la Juventud, where gifts will be handed out to the children. The event will have a security team made up of Local Police officers, members of the National Police Force, Civil Protection, Emergency Services and Fire Brigade.

Monday 5 Alhaurín de la Torre

The Gran Cabalgata de Reyes de Alhaurín de la Torre, for the moment, has been delayed until 6pm this Monday, although altered routes are not ruled out. The parade is planning to run along the entire urban route from the Blas Infante Pavilion to finish at the Los Manantiales Stadium.

Tuesday 6 January Alhaurín el Grande postpones its Three Wise Men parade to Tuesday 6 January

Alhaurín el Grande has decided to postpone its Three Wise Men Parade scheduled for January 5th to the following day, starting at 5pm due to the weather forecast.

The start is scheduled for 5pm from the petrol station on Avenida Gerald Brenan, going along Calle Cilla, Plaza Baja, Calle Nueva, Calle Candilejas and Calle Convento, ending at the Town Hall. The parade will once again feature gluten-free sweets and an inclusive and noise-free area, located in Nueva Street, next to the door of the Fahala Occupational Centre, reserved for people and children with special needs or reduced mobility, so that everyone can enjoy the arrival of the Three Wise Men.

Monday 5 Slate

Pizarra will hold its Three Wise Men Parade on Monday 5 January, starting at 4.30pm, although the final confirmation will depend on the weather forecast. The Town Hall will wait until the last minute to decide whether the parade will go ahead as normal through the streets of the municipality or if, in the event of rain, it will be moved to a sheltered area.

If the parade can finally be held, the parade will have 15 floats, which will distribute 1,800 kilos of sweets and 2,000 toys, thus guaranteeing a fun afternoon for the children of the municipality. The Town Hall will provide timely information on any changes that may occur depending on the weather conditions.

Monday 5 Coín

The Three Wise Men Parade will also take place on Monday 5 January, starting at 6pm, continuing with the normal route, leaving from the Montesol building and arriving at the Alameda.

The parade will have 5 floats (the three floats of the Three Wise Men and two additional floats) as well as the 3 winning floats of the New Year's Eve costume contest, as well as several street processions with entertainment. The Mayor of Coín will symbolically hand over the keys of the town to Their Majesties. More than 3,000 kilos of soft and gluten-free sweets will be distributed.

Monday 5 Almogía

For Almogía, the Three Wise Men will parade through the streets on Monday 5 January, starting at 5pm, due to the weather conditions. They will travel from the town's Church, going along Jesús Nazareno Street, Parras Street, Llano de la Ermita, Pozo Street, Estación Street, Real Street, Cristo de la Vera+Cruz Street and finishing in the Plaza de la Constitución.

Accompanying the parade will be the Jesús Nazareno Music Band. In case of rain, Their Majesties will be moved to the marquee located in the Plaza de la calle Carril, where they will meet with the children of the municipality.

Monday 5 Torrox brings forward the Three Wise Men Parade to 11am, due to the rain forecast.

Torrox will begin its Three Kings Parade, one of the largest in Andalucía, to 11am on Monday 5th January, due to the unfavourable weather conditions. This has been announced by the Mayor, Óscar Medina, and the Councillor for Festivities and Popular Traditions, Salvador Escudero, both from the PP, who have stressed that the change in schedule aims to «guarantee the normal development of the event and the safety of both the participants and the public», according to Eugenio Cabezas.

The parade will maintain its main route from El Morche to the old town, starting at the promenade of El Morche, passing through the Avenida del Faro de Torrox Costa and ending at the Plaza de la Constitución, after an itinerary of more than nine kilometres. The procession will consist of eight floats and six tons of sweets will be distributed, as well as more than 21,000 cuddly toys and some 6,500 bags of snacks, significantly more than previous years. Of the total amount of sweets, around 4,000 kilos will be soft sweets, especially designed for children.

Monday 5 Casares

The Three Wise Men were due to make their first stop in Casares at 12pm in Casares Costa and they will walk through the streets accompanied by a great shower of confetti, sweets and gifts. In the afternoon, from 6pm, the parade will fill the streets of the historic centre of Casares.

As in Costa, the Three Wise Men will offer a special reception after the procession, where all the children will be able to greet them personally and receive a very special gift.

In Secadero, the celebration includes one of the most eagerly awaited events: the traditional dragging of tins, which was due to take place at 11.30am. Every year young and old go through the streets making noise so that the Three Wise Men don't forget to pass through the town. The waste, made from recycled cans that simulate cars, animals, spaceships and all kinds of original contraptions, are a great display of creativity. This year, the event will also feature a very special surprise in the form of a snowfall of bubbles.

The Three Wise Men will make their entrance in Secadero at 6pm, with a parade that will fill the town with fun and fantasy and will welcome young and old alike in the Plaza de la Paz.

Monday 5 Manilva

On 5 January, Castillo de la Duquesa will be the first stop for the Three Wise Men from the East from 4pm, where they will begin their parade through Monumento, El Estanquillo, Baños Romanos and Miramar and Avenida Europa. At 5pm, they will arrive in Sabinillas and greet children and adults along the main streets: Calle José Cadalso, Duquesa de Arcos, Aurora de Albornoz, Avenida de Andalucía, Calle Miguel Delibes and Usos Múltiples.

And finally, they will arrive in Manilva at 6.30pm where the Royal Parade with music, confetti and sweets will take them through the streets of Doctor Álvarez Leiva, Mar, Iglesia, Cuartel, Cruces, Jimena and Mar.

Monday 5 Benahavís

The Three Kings Cavalcade of Benahavís will be held on 5 January from 5pm. Their Majesties the Three Wise Men will arrive in the municipality in classic cars, starting the route at the football pitch. The parade will continue through the streets of the municipality until it ends at the Church. The town hall informs that there is a possibility of cancellation in case of rain, according to Emma Pérez-Romera.

Monday 5 Ronda

Their Majesties the Three Wise Men will visit Ronda next Monday. It will start at 6pm from the Avenida Ricardo Navarrete, and will continue along the Avenida de Málaga, La Bola, Virgen de la Paz and La Merced, where the Worshipping of Baby Jesus will take place, with 20 floats and 13 characters, and Melchior, Gaspar and Balthazar will distribute more than 6,000 kilos of sweets. Taking into account the previous visits, the deliveries amount to more than 2,000 toys, according to Julio J. Portabales.

Monday 5 Mijas

The three parades organised by Mijas Town Hall, will start their route at 5pm. The one from the Pueblo will start from the Town Hall, while those from La Cala and Las Lagunas will start from the Butibamba park and the Aquamijas water park, respectively.

The Las Lagunas parade will have the largest number of floats, 12 in total, while in both Mijas Pueblo and La Cala there will be five (22 in total). As a finishing touch, Mijas Town Hall will treat the residents to hot chocolate and roscón de reyes and will hand out 1,000 buckets of Rubí and 2,500 toys at the three end points of the parades: the Plaza Virgen de la Peña (Mijas Pueblo), the boulevard (La Cala) and the María Zambrano park (Las Lagunas).

For the first time, the Mijas Town Hall has integrated neighbourhood, social, sports, religious and Ampas associations in planning of the three Three Kings Parades, who have been in charge of managing the registration of children participating in the 22 floats.

Fuengirola

Events begin in Fuengirola at 4pm, when once again Their Majesties from the East are scheduled to arrive on board a helicopter at the Elola social and sports complex. After greeting the little ones, Melchior, Gaspar and Balthazar are scheduled to start their parade from these facilities at 5pm.

The parade will follow its usual route, starting in Calle Mallorca and continuing along the avenues of Mijas, Juan Gómez 'Juanito', Camino de Coín, the avenues of Condes de San Isidro, Matías Sáenz de Tejada and Los Boliches and the Plaza Pedro Cuevas.

The procession will be made up of 25 floats, brass bands, 15 parades and the San Lorenzo Mártir musical group.

Monday 5 Benalmádena

The Three Wise Men Parade began 9am at the Felipe Orlando Pre-Columbian Museum in Benalmádena Pueblo, with a reception for Their Majesties the Three Wise Men from the East. At 10am, the Gran Cabalgata of Benalmádena Pueblo began, starting for the first time from the Buddhist Stupa, going along Avenida Retamar and Juan Luis Peralta, Calle Real, Plaza de España, Calle Marbella and Calle Gabriel Escobar, Avenida del Chorrillo and once again Avenida Juan Luis Peralta, where it will end its route.

The Grand Cavalcade of Arroyo de la Miel will arrive at 12.30pm at the Tivoli esplanade. The procession will continue its route along Estación and Constitución avenues, Las Flores and Sierrasol streets, Inmaculada Concepción and García Lorca avenues, and Andalucía and Blas Infante streets, where it will end.

Melchior, Gaspar and Balthazar will bid farewell to the children in the Casa de la Cultura between 2.30 and 3.30pm. From 5 to 6pm, Their Majesties will be at the Club Náutico del Puerto Deportivo, where the reception and farewell will be held.

The royal procession in Benalmádena will be made up of 14 floats with different themes, the Diversity Train, eight parades, two brass bands, a musical float, the pastoral groups Los Bataneros and the Hermandad del Rocío and the Santísimo Cristo de la Redención Bugle and Drum Band.

Marbella

They Grand Parade of Marbella will start at 6pm, with the participation of the Marbella Musical Group. The procession will depart from the Plaza Monseñor Rodríguez Bocanegra to continue its usual route along the avenues Ricardo Soriano, Ramón y Cajal and Severo Ochoa (at the petrol station).

In San Pedro Alcántara, Their Majesties were due to travel through the main streets of the town (El Salto, El Ingenio, Guadalmina Alta and San Pedro Alcántara) in vintage cars between 11 and 1.30pm and then visit the Aspandem Residence. The parade will begin at the same time as in Marbella (6pm), starting from the marquee in San Pedro de Alcántara, through Jorge Guillén, Pablo Ruiz Picasso, Revilla, Oriental, Pepe Osorio, Luis Braille ('Boulevard'), Linda Vista, Doctor Esteban San Mateo, and again Pablo Ruiz Picasso, to finish by bidding farewell to the people of San Pedro from the balcony of the mayor's office.