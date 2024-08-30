Three arrested in raids across Malaga for distributing paedophile content on internet

SUR Malaga Friday, 30 August 2024, 12:22 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

National Police officers have arrested three people in the province of Malaga - there is a fourth person under investigation who has not been arrested - in an operation against the possession and distribution of child pornography through the use of peer to peer networks. The investigators carried out four house searches, two in Malaga city, one in Fuengirola and another in Ronda, and after the analysis of the computer devices seized, they determined that the suspects shared more than 7,500 files with paedophile content.

In the field of new technologies and internet use, 'peer to peer' networks have the particularity that they do not require any type of registration for their use and therefore do not have information or documentation on their users. They are navigated using free software, which makes it difficult to identify cybercriminals, who use them to commit crimes by acting under the anonymity provided by this type of network, which is widely used in the distribution of paedophile files.

Start of the investigation

The investigation began as a result of a report made by the central cybercrime unit of the National Police, in which they indicated the existence of several communications via peer to peer networks in which numerous files with paedophile content were being obtained and distributed. The IP addresses of these communications were geolocated in the province of Malaga. As a result of this information, a joint operation was launched between this unit and the cybercrime section of the Malaga provincial police headquarters.

As a result of the investigations, it was possible to identify four homes where the connection lines from which the criminal acts were committed were installed. In order to identify the users of the equipment connected to the peer to peer networks, as well as to locate the files and programs used to commit the criminal acts, and with the relevant judicial authorisation, the corresponding house searches were carried out, in which four computers and eight hard drives were seized: three arrests were made and a statement was taken from another person as a non-detained suspect.

As a result of the analysis of the intercepted devices, as well as the other data obtained during the investigation, it was determined that these individuals had shared more than 7,500 files with paedophile content.