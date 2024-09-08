This is where the most rain fell in Malaga province during the storms on Saturday

Juan Soto Malaga Sunday, 8 September 2024, 13:28 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The episode of "embedded storms"that Malaga experienced yesterday allowed all the reservoirs in the province to gain water after an extremely dry summer. For much of Saturday, many parts of the province were on a yellow risk alert for potential downpours.

According to the data collected by the Junta de Andalucía's Hidrosur network, the Guadalteba reservoir was the wettest, recording 6mm in the last 24 hours. Similar amounts were recorded in El Limonero (5.6mm) and Conde del Guadalhorce (5.3mm). Meanwhile, 3.2mm were recorded in La Concepción (Marbella) and 3.6 in Casasola.

The main rainfall throughout the day was recorded at the Majada de las Lomas weather station, located in Cortes de la Frontera in the Serranía de Ronda, where 11.6mm were recorded in the last 24 hours, and in Pujerra 8.2mm. Significant amounts were also recorded in Ojén (8mm); at the Atabal water treatment plant in Malaga city (7.9); and in Cuevas del Becerro and El Torcal (7.6mm each).

Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) forecasts that for today the probability of ran will disappear completely and will give way to clear skies with temperatures ranging between the expected minimum of 23C and a maximum of 30 degrees.

On Monday, a public holiday in Malaga city to celebrate its patron saint, the situation will be similar and you could even enjoy a day at the beach, given that sunny skies and a maximum temperature of 33C (and a minimum of 23 degrees) are expected.