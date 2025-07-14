This is the 'robbery with violence kit' that a gang hid in preparation for bank robberies in Malaga province

SUR Malaga Monday, 14 July 2025, 17:04 Compartir

Police officers in Spain have arrested three members of a criminal group who were allegedly preparing a series of violent robberies targeting various banks in the provinces of Cadiz and Malaga. The detainees had previous records for similar offences committed both in Spain and Italy.

The investigation began as part of the National Police's control of the activity of certain criminal groups in the south of Spain. Through this monitoring operation, the main suspect was linked to a 'robbery with violence kit' that the police discovered hidden in a remote mountain area. It contained various items of police clothing, bulletproof vests, a revolver and two small firearms.

This led the police to suspect that the kit's owner was carrying out daily surveillance of various bank branches in order to prepare for robberies. He allegedly worked alongside his wife and another person.

Through this surveillance procedure, the detainees would study the people accessing the banks, the times at which they would do it, possible police presence and the frequency of police patrols in the area. Seven branches were included in their list of targets in June alone.

Police reached the conclusion that the suspects were planning to hit one of the branches, located in Estación de Cártama in the Guadalhorce valley, soon. The attempt took place on 26 June, at the bank's opening time. The three criminals arrived in a car they usually used during their attacks and on a stolen motorcycle. The two men entered the branch disguised with hats, wigs and other items, while the woman remained outside the branch.

Police were already monitoring the bank and they managed to intercept the robbery attempt. The two men were arrested as they were leaving the bank with 108,500 euros. The woman was arrested while she was waiting in the car, with the engine on, ready to flee.

Upon checking the bank's security cameras, officers saw how the perpetrators had acted in perfect coordination and managed to control everybody inside the establishment with ease - proof of their experience with such illegal operations.

In fact, all three detainees have criminal records for other robberies. The main suspect was arrested in 2002 for a total of nine armed bank robberies carried out in the span of nine months.