Multiple roads closed across Malaga as landslides and floods hit

Irene Quirante Thursday, 5 February 2026, 12:06 Share

Storm Leonardo's heavy and relentless rainfall has caused damage at several points in Malaga province's road network.

According to the latest report, the MA-7402, which leads up to the Roman site of Acinipo, has been completely cut off due to a landslide that has caused a large vertical drop in the asphalt.

The authorities have closed the MA-8401 to traffic at the exit the of Benaoján crossing, at kilometre point 2, after a landslide spilled earth onto the carriageway.

Likewise, a slip has occurred on the MA-8301 road from Estepona to Jubrique, around kilometre point 10, affecting the road platform and one of the lanes, and leaving a large void.

In addition, authorities have closed the MA-8307 on the Atajate-Jimera de Líbar stretch after a landslide fell onto the carriageway. Another landslide has affected the MA-9300 to El Colmenar.

For the time being, traffic is using a single lane marked out with cones, while teams monitor how the situation develops.

Firefighters respond to 40 incidents in the province

The provincial fire brigade attended to 40 incidents between 9pm on Tuesday and 7pm on Wednesday, ten of them in Ronda.

Most of the incidents resulting from the storm concerned falling walls, trees and landslides.

The incidents in Ronda include the fallen wall of an abandoned house, falling trees and cornices.

Residents reported eight incidents in Estepona, including the rockslide on the MA-8301, several fallen trees and another slip on the A-8301, as well as a collapsed wall on an avenue in the municipality.

In Casares, several pine trees had fallen on Calle Camino de Gaucín and a landslide had occurred on the MA-8300, among other incidents.

Residents in Antequera reported an awning at risk of falling, a fire on an electric pole, a tree falling on a house and the risk of a facade collapsing. Three other incidents happened in Vélez-Málaga: fallen tree blocking the way, roof tiles and a cornice at risk of falling. The fire brigade also intervened in Arriate, where a street had flooded.

Five fallen trees had blocked the A-369 in Gaucín. The same incident blocked the MA-8401 in Carratraca and Jimera de Líbar.

The fire brigade also responded to an emergency regarding a flooded house in Sierra de Yeguas and to a report concerning a gutter at risk of falling in Periana. They also removed branches obstructing the MA-5400 in El Burgo.