Astronomy

This is the moment an 'impressive fireball' streaked across the skies of southern Spain at the weekend

The meteoroid entered the Earth's atmosphere at an estimated 79,000 km/h and overflew the Andalusian provinces of Seville, Malaga and Cordoba

Raquel Merino

Raquel Merino

Malaga

Monday, 8 September 2025, 11:20

"An impressive fireball". This is how José María Madiedo, a researcher at the Instituto de Astrofísica de Andalucía (IAA-CSIC) and director of the Smart research project, described the meteoroid that flew over the Malaga province in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to the expert, a rock from an asteroid entered the atmosphere at an estimated 79,000 km/h causing the astronomical phenomenon. It happened at 5.32am and due to its great luminosity it could be seen from many different parts of the Spanish mainland.

The fireball, recorded by the Smart detectors, started at an altitude of 81 kilometres above Los Corrales in Seville in Andalucía, streaked over the north of the province of Malaga and ended at an altitude of 34 kilometres above Priego de Cordoba.

