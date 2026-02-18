Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Tourists learning about the history of Malaga in front of the Roman theatre and the Alcazaba. SUR
Tourism

Malaga tourism: free holidays for small-town residents over 65 years

From 24 February to 1 March, people of retirement age from towns of under 20,000 inhabitants can apply for one of 5,000 spots to explore Malaga province

Pilar Martínez

Pilar Martínez

Málaga

Wednesday, 18 February 2026, 16:26

Malaga's provincial authority has presented the Turismo Senior project, which gives 5,000 residents over the age of 65 from small towns the opportunity to explore the province for free.

The programme is available to residents of towns with fewer than 20,000 inhabitants in Malaga province. They can apply from 24 February to 1 March.

Turismo Senior covers the next two years, which means that 2,500 people will benefit per year. It offers short holidays of two nights in destinations such as Estepona, Mijas, Torremolinos, Rincón de la Victoria, the Serranía de Ronda, the Antequera district and Malaga city.

The programme provides beneficiaries with transport to and from their municipality, accommodation for three days and two nights (from Wednesday to Friday) with full board, leisure and cultural activities, complementary healthcare and group insurance.

This is the sixth Turismo Senior project in Malaga and this year applicants can submit their documents online through Sede Electrónica de la Diputación de Málaga, "without the need to download or print forms".

Local town halls or Registro General de la Diputación Provincial can also receive applications in person.

Interested seniors must apply individually, although pairs can apply together, whether that is one person over 65 years and another younger or a parent with a dependent child. All must meet requirements.

President of the provincial authority Francisco Salado said at the presentation that Turismo Senior aims to offer activities to people from smaller municipalities, where "resources are limited". He described it as "a tool to promote healthy habits, foster social relations and prevent loneliness".

All the information about the programme, the necessary documentation and frequently asked questions are available on estamosaqui.es. Applicants can also call 952 069 185 for any information.

After Salado's speech, three women from Archidona and Villanueva del Trabuco shared their experiences of trips to Torremolinos and Antequera. "We recommend it," they said.

