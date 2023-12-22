Thief disguised as Darth Vader stabs man and robs him of 80,000 euros in Plaza Mayor shopping centre

Juan Cano Malaga Friday, 22 December 2023, 12:28 Compartir Copiar enlace

A thief disguised as Darth Vader has stabbed a man and stolen his bag containing 80,000 euros in Malaga.

The victim was on a shift collecting money from various stores at Plaza Mayor shopping centre in the city and when he went to his motorbike realised he had a punctured tyre. The suspect, dressed up as the character from Star Wars, then emerged and stabbed the man in the back, before snatching his bag with the money inside about 11.30am on Thursday 21 December.

The assailant fled on a motorbike with an accomplice waiting for him. The victim was rushed to hospital with a 5cm stab wound in his back. National Police are investigating the incident.