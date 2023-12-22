Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Thief disguised as Darth Vader stabs man and robs him of 80,000 euros in Plaza Mayor shopping centre
Crime

Thief disguised as Darth Vader stabs man and robs him of 80,000 euros in Plaza Mayor shopping centre

The victim was collecting the takings from several stores in the Malaga retail complex when he was attacked from behind

Juan Cano

Malaga

Friday, 22 December 2023, 12:28

Compartir

A thief disguised as Darth Vader has stabbed a man and stolen his bag containing 80,000 euros in Malaga.

The victim was on a shift collecting money from various stores at Plaza Mayor shopping centre in the city and when he went to his motorbike realised he had a punctured tyre. The suspect, dressed up as the character from Star Wars, then emerged and stabbed the man in the back, before snatching his bag with the money inside about 11.30am on Thursday 21 December.

The assailant fled on a motorbike with an accomplice waiting for him. The victim was rushed to hospital with a 5cm stab wound in his back. National Police are investigating the incident.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Watch live: Spain's massive Christmas lottery draw with the famous El Gordo jackpot prize gets under way
  2. 2 Third, fourth and fifth prizes come out of the Christmas lottery drums
  3. 3 Popular winter wonderland Christmas park returns to Torremolinos
  4. 4 Malaga was the fifth most-popular province for foreigners moving to Spain last year, and this is where they came from
  5. 5 Town hall launches campaign to 'improve environmental quality of Benalmádena'
  6. 6 Iberia airline ground handling strike planned for Christmas holidays in Spain postponed
  7. 7 Farcical fun during the festive season in Fuengirola
  8. 8 Late New Year's Eve metro service rolled out in Malaga for first time ever
  9. 9 Women's European Cricket Championships go into final day today
  10. 10 National Police in Ronda raise 10,000 euros for local cancer organisation

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad