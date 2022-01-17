These are the Covid vaccination points without an appointment in Malaga province this week They are available to those over 12 years of age awaiting the first or second dose of a coronavirus vaccine or those over 50 who want their third jab

The Andalusian Health Service (SAS) has announced a series of coronavirus vaccination centres, spread across the Malaga province, where Covid-19 jabs will be administered without a prior appointment this week.

At these points, vaccinations will be given to those over 12 years of age pending the first or second dose, to those over 50 years of age who want to get their third dose or to those of any age who need the second dose of Janssen or who have received the double regimen with AstraZeneca.

In the case of children between 5 and 12 years old, they must request an appointment in advance at their reference centre through the usual channels.

In Malaga province for this week (17 to 23 January), the following vaccination points have been arranged by the relevant Área de Gestión Sanitaria (Health District):

AGS East Málaga - Axarquia (Vélez Málaga). Fairground tent, next to El Ingenio Shopping Centre. Monday from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm and from 3.30 pm to 8 pm.

AGS North Malaga (Antequera). Antequera Hospital. Wednesday from 3.30 pm to 7 pm.

AGS North Malaga (Archidona). El Silo building. Wednesday from 3.30 pm to 7 pm.

AGS North Malaga (Campillos). Campillos Health Centre. Tuesday from 3 pm to 4 pm.

AGS North Malaga (Mollina). Mollina Health Centre. Tuesday from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm.

AGS Serrania de Malaga. Ronda North Health Centre. From Monday to Thursday from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm and from 3.30 pm to 8 pm and Friday from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm

AGS Serranía de Málaga. Ronda South Health Centre - Santa Bárbara. From Monday to Thursday from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm and from 3.30 pm to 8 pm and Friday from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm.

AGS Costa del Sol (Arroyo de la Miel). Clinical Management Unit (UGC) Arroyo de la Miel. Lower level. Consultation No. 1. Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 3 pm to 5.30 pm and from 6 pm to 8 pm.

AGS Costa del Sol (Benalmadena). UGC Torrequebrada J. Thursday from 3 pm to 4.30 pm.

AGS Costa del Sol (Estepona) UGC Estepona. Library. From Monday to Friday from 9.30 am to 10.30 am.

AGS Costa del Sol (Fuengirola). Fairground. Stands 1 and 2. Peña Juan Gómez-Juanito. Monday and Friday from 8.30 am to 11 am and from 12 noon to 2 pm.

AGS Costa del Sol (Sabinillas). UGC Sabinillas. Consultation nº 8. From Monday to Thursday from 1 pm to 2 pm.

AGS Costa del Sol (San Pedro de Alcántara). San Pedro tent. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 am to 11 am.

AGS Costa del Sol (Torremolinos). Palacio de Congresos. From Monday to Friday from 3 pm to 5 pm.

AGS Málaga - Guadalhorce. Colonia Santa Inés - Teatinos (booths located in the Health Centre car park). From Monday to Friday from 8.30 am to 6.30 pm. Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 2 pm.

AGS Málaga - Guadalhorce. External vaccination point UGC La Roca (External module) From Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 6.30 pm. Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 2 pm.

AGS Málaga - Guadalhorce. Mobile unit - located in the UGC El Palo. Avda. Salvador Allende, nº 159. Monday to Thursday from 9am to 2.30 pm and from 4 pm to 6 pm. Friday from 9 am to 3 pm.

The Junta de Andalucía advises that there may be changes to the times and locations, and for this reason it is recommended that the information be confirmed before going to the vaccination point.