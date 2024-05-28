These are the winners of this year's SUR in English Top International Business Awards

SUR in English Malaga Tuesday, 28 May 2024, 16:32 | Updated 16:40h. Compartir Copiar enlace

SUR in English’s second Top International Business Guide and Awards event is taking place this evening, Tuesday 28 May, at the Beach Club Holiday World Resort in Benalmádena on the Costa del Sol. The event is sponsored by CaixaBank in the presence of the British ambassador to Spain Hugh Elliott and the mayor of Benalmádena Juan Antonio Lara Martín. Representatives from a number of businesses, authorities and organisations are also attending, reflecting the wide range of nationalities in the south of Spain.

Following the success of the inaugural edition last year, the Top International Business Guide and Awards continues to showcase the international business community in the south of Spain. The companies being presented with Top International Business Awards at this evening's event are Helicópteros Sanitarios and Check-in Scan.

Helicópteros Sanitarios

Helicopteros Sanitarios is one of the Spanish companies most used by foreign residents and visitors on the Costa del Sol. In 1988 the N-340 road which ran between Sotogrande and Malaga city was an accident black spot where more than 38 per cent of people who required urgent medical assistance died before reaching the hospital due to delay and lack of professional assistance.

At the time, there was no service, public or private, able to transport patients quickly and safely from the different towns along the Costa del Sol to the main hospitals in Malaga city. The president and CEO of Helicópteros Sanitarios, Mariá José Cañete, was only 23 years old when she identified a need for an emergency-transport service in Malaga province. Cañete was determined to establish a company that could save lives by offering the most cutting-edge medical care.

Check-in Scan

Check-in Scan provides instant legal compliance for vacation rentals, hotels, bed and breakfasts and all types of tourist short-term accommodation by providing a no-hassle, fast and secure system: 'Scan, Sign & Send'.

Through an innovative platform now used by over 5.000 subscribers in Spain, Portugal, Italy and Croatia, guests can scan their ID cards and sign on screen. The data is sent to authorities in real-time so that property owners and managers can focus on running the business and not on the red tape.

Check-in Scan is looking to expand their current team of 12 as they enter new international markets. They currently have 25,000 properties using their system and this year are expected to process 3.5 million guests.

40 years of linking communities

The Top International Business Guide, which will be published inside SUR in English and online on Friday 31 May, will feature companies across a wide range of sectors and industries from healthcare and education to banking, real estate and technology.

The ideal publication to keep on the coffee table, readers will have to hand the most comprehensive directory of professional services for the international community in the south of Spain, from financial advisers to healthcare.

As the newspaper celebrates 40 years on the Costa del Sol, SUR in English is once again stressing its commitment to "linking communities and supporting local businesses".

The event starts at 8.30pm and will be live streamed on the www.surinenglish.com website.