Winners crowned as official ambassadors of the Costa del Sol during gala final

The Auditorio del Parque Leonor Princesa de Asturias in Coín in the Guadalhorce valley recently hosted the gala final of the 92nd edition of Miss and Mister Malaga Province - an event in which 60 candidates from 36 municipalities in the province took part.

Elena Blázquez from Algarrobo and Jorge Ramiro from Marbella were elected as Miss and Mister Malaga Province 2025. Elena is 19 years old, speaks three languages and is studying commercial management. Jorge is 29 years old and works as a personal trainer. He is a passionate traveller who has already visited more than 20 countries.

The winners were crowned as official ambassadors of the Costa del Sol in 2025 will represent the province in the upcoming national pageant Miss and Mister RNB Spain 2026, with an eye on the major international events: Miss and Mister Supranational, Mister International, Mister Global and Reina Hispanoamericana.

The representatives from Cártama (Alba Ortigosa) and Benalmádena (Luciana Jourdan) were chosen as second and third runner-ups. In the men's category, the representatives of Monda and Guaro - Francisco Garrido and Houssam Díez - took these positions.

Among the top six contenders for Miss Malaga Province were the representatives of Marbella, Malaga city and Nerja; for Mister Malaga Province, the positions were filled by the representatives of Fuengirola, Malaga city and Torremolinos.