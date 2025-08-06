Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Mario Merín
People

Winners crowned as official ambassadors of the Costa del Sol during gala final

Contestants from Algarrobo and Marbella walked away with the titles of Miss and Mister Province of Malaga 2025

SUR

Malaga

Wednesday, 6 August 2025, 16:48

The Auditorio del Parque Leonor Princesa de Asturias in Coín in the Guadalhorce valley recently hosted the gala final of the 92nd edition of Miss and Mister Malaga Province - an event in which 60 candidates from 36 municipalities in the province took part.

Elena Blázquez from Algarrobo and Jorge Ramiro from Marbella were elected as Miss and Mister Malaga Province 2025. Elena is 19 years old, speaks three languages and is studying commercial management. Jorge is 29 years old and works as a personal trainer. He is a passionate traveller who has already visited more than 20 countries.

Mario Merín

The winners were crowned as official ambassadors of the Costa del Sol in 2025 will represent the province in the upcoming national pageant Miss and Mister RNB Spain 2026, with an eye on the major international events: Miss and Mister Supranational, Mister International, Mister Global and Reina Hispanoamericana.

Mario Merín

The representatives from Cártama (Alba Ortigosa) and Benalmádena (Luciana Jourdan) were chosen as second and third runner-ups. In the men's category, the representatives of Monda and Guaro - Francisco Garrido and Houssam Díez - took these positions.

Among the top six contenders for Miss Malaga Province were the representatives of Marbella, Malaga city and Nerja; for Mister Malaga Province, the positions were filled by the representatives of Fuengirola, Malaga city and Torremolinos.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Green light for almost 900 new parking spaces in Nerja on Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Malaga CF given bruising pre-season reality check on trip to UK
  3. 3 Protesters to gather in Marbella for another peaceful demonstration against bullfighting
  4. 4 Head to the end of the world to cool off in Spain this summer
  5. 5 This is where you can go stargazing for free on the Costa del Sol this week
  6. 6 Regional government allocates two million euros to improve access roads to popular Malaga town
  7. 7 Malaga CF prioritise those who missed out last year for remaining season tickets
  8. 8 Mijas continues free sports initiative to promote healthy outdoor activities throughout August
  9. 9 Marbella golf tournament raises funds for Collective Calling
  10. 10 Jitterbug Jazz Band comes to the English Cemetery in Malaga

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Winners crowned as official ambassadors of the Costa del Sol during gala final

Winners crowned as official ambassadors of the Costa del Sol during gala final