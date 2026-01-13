These are the 25 roads that Malaga's provincial authority plans to improve

Antonio M. Romero Tuesday, 13 January 2026, 15:03 Share

The provincial authority of Malaga has announced an initial €18.3 million investment to upgrade its road network this year, targeting one in five roads under its jurisdiction.

The funding, which is expected to increase as surplus funds from 2025 are rolled over, will cover essential resurfacing, structural repairs, and safety enhancements across provincial roads.

President of the provincial authority Francisco Salado made the announcement and took stock of the actions carried out in 2025 as well as outlining the priorities for 2026 during a press conference on Tuesday.

The road operation involves 46.42 kilometres of roads connecting municipalities such as Moclinejo, Almáchar, El Borge, Alcaucín, Benamargosa, Árchez, Archidona, Villanueva de Algaidas, Alhaurín el Grande, Coín, Almogía, Valle de Abdalajís, Cañete la Real, Jubrique, Benalauría and Acinipo in Ronda.

The institution will allocate 3.1 million euros to the rehabilitation and stabilisation of the MA-7401 road from Ronda to Benaoján, where micropiling work will be carried out to prevent the road from slipping; 1.2 million will be invested in repairing the MA-3107 from Benamargosa to Riogordo; and almost 600,000 euros will be spent on solving drainage problems on the MA-3113, which connects the A-356 with Benamargosa, as it passes through the town of Triana in Velez.

In addition, two million will be allocated to the conservation and maintenance of the entire road network (totalling 860 kilometres with 118 roads) and 1.6 million will be invested in specific actions related to improving road safety, such as replacing barriers and horizontal and vertical road signage.

REVIEW OF 2025

In 2025, the provincial authority spent 17.6 million euros in 58 roads and a total of 90 kilometres.

Of this, almost 7.8 million was spent on surface work on 25 roads, including the asphalting of some 70 kilometres, the repair of road surface deformations and the repair of ditches. Over the past four years, work has been carried out on 72 provincial roads. The 17 roads included in the fifth road surface enhancement plan, which is currently in the tendering phase for 6.6 million euros, will be added this year. The deadline for submitting bids is 19 January.

In 2025, 3.2 million euros were allocated to structural work that improved almost 20 kilometres of eight roads, including the MA-4402, which provides access to the Antequera district of La Joya (a project requested by local residents); the MA-8405, which provides access to Cortijo Los Villalones, in the Serranía de Ronda; the MA-4105, between Canillas de Aceituno and Sedella; and access roads to the municipalities of Cañete la Real, Villanueva de Algaidas, Villanueva de Tapia and Cuevas de San Marcos.

DAMAGE CAUSED BY STORMS

In addition, 3.3 million was invested to repair damage caused by storms, which allowed traffic on 25 roads to return to normal. To this, the two million euros spent on road conservation and maintenance work (clearing ditches, filling small potholes, maintenance of embankments and replacement of complementary containment elements) should be added. Plan Vía-ble projects received 1.3 million to improve municipal roads and work was carried out on 31.4 kilometres in the municipalities of Archidona, Villanueva de Algaidas, Cortes de la Frontera and Benarrabá.

Francisco Salado highlighted the provincial authority's commitment to improving traffic. "In recent years, we have demonstrated our firm commitment to structuring the province and improving transport in the interior. Having good roads and adequate road connections in the interior is essential for improving the quality of life in villages and for establishing new business initiatives and enterprises. In short, to combat depopulation," he stated.

Salado has been very vocal in his demands to the central government. He finished his announcement on Tuesday with a message addressing the Ministry of Transport: "I would be satisfied if other administrations, especially the central government, invested in roads the same amount as the provincial authority," he said, calling for specific actions to improve the A-7 motorway through the town of Rincón de la Victoria, of which he is the mayor.