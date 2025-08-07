Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Nieves Atencia and Francisco Salado present the map highlighting the affected roads. sur
Infrastructure

These are the Malaga roads scheduled for surface improvements by the provincial authority

The Diputación will invest 5.2 million euros for work on 18 roads that connect or provide access to 22 localities across the Costa del Sol province

Antonio M. Romero

Antonio M. Romero

Malaga

Thursday, 7 August 2025, 17:58

Between September and the end of the year, Malaga's provincial authority will work on a total of 18 roads within the road network that comes under its provincial jurisdiction to improve their road surface. The main aim is to make travel easier for users of these roads, connecting small municipalities with each other as well as improving links to the main towns or cities in the area.

These projects, part of the Diputación's fourth road improvement plan, will be awarded 5.2 million euros (1.4 million less than the tender budget), enabling work to be carried out on a total of 63 kilometres in the areas of La Axarquía, Antequera, Serranía de Ronda, Sierra de las Nieves and the Guadalhorce Valley, which connect or provide access to a total of 22 towns and villages.

The work will consist, in most cases, of spreading one or two layers of asphalt and aggregate, which will improve road safety and provide greater comfort for road users. Work will also be carried out on sections where drainage is deficient, with the construction of concrete ditches to facilitate drainage and evacuation of rainwater. These details were announced this Wednesday by Diputación president, Francisco Salado, alongside Nieves Atencia, the delegate in charge of public works for the provincial authority.

Map with the planned projects highlighted. sur

In the Axarquia area, 1.6 million euros will be spent on six roads: those that provide access to Benamocarra, Almayate, Alcaucín and Árchez and those linking Salares with Árchez and Benagalbon with Moclinejo. In the Antequera and Sierra Norte areas, two million euros will be allocated to work on the roads that provide access to Cartaojal, Villanueva de Algaidas and Alameda, as well as the roads linking Villanueva de la Concepción with Almogía and from Casabermeja to the junction with the A-7075 regional highway.

In the Serranía de Ronda and Sierra de las Nieves, with a budget of 1.2 million euros, road surfaces will be improved on the access roads to Igualeja, Benarrabá and Montejaque and the roads that connect El Burgo with Serrato and Benaoján with Cortes de la Frontera. Meanwhile, in the Guadalhorce Valley, 400,000 euros will be allocated to work on the road from Alhaurín de la Torre to Alhaurín el Grande and the road from Valle de Abdalajís to Las Angosturas.

Facilitating travel and combating depopulation

Francisco Salado stressed that improving the provincial road network is a constant concern of the government team in charge of Malaga province. He added that the Diputación is committed to improving ease of movement between inland towns, for which it allocates between 14 and 18 million euros each year in improvement works. The aim is not only to facilitate residents getting around, but also to help with setting up and relocating more companies and businesses in these towns and villages, thereby combating depopulation.

"It's a priority to maintain the 860 kilometres of the 118 roads under our jurisdiction in good condition, thus ensuring road safety. For this reason, in recent years, in addition to structural repairs on various roads, we have implemented road surface reinforcement plans to resolve deficiencies, both those of a superficial nature, such as cracked or slippery road surfaces, and also the more serious faults, fixing potholes or road surface deformations," said Salado.

The Diputación president added that, by the end of this fourth road surface reinforcement plan, 59 roads (half of the provincial network) will have been upgraded and 216 kilometres (a quarter of the total route) will have been improved, with a total investment of 18.5 million euros.

