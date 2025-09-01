Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image of warning sign for a roadside speed camera device. SUR
Traffic

These are the locations of the new speed cameras in Malaga province that will start issuing fines this month

The DGT installed the devices earlier this summer, with the aim of reducing accidents caused by inappropriate speed, a factor present in one out of every four fatal accidents on the roads

SUR

Malaga

Monday, 1 September 2025, 16:43

Spain's Directorate-General of Traffic (DGT) introduced seven fixed radars and 25 speed cameras throughout the country earlier this summer, with the aim of reducing accidents caused by inappropriate speed - one of the most common risk factors, present in one out of every four fatal accidents on the road.

Of these radars, two - one section and one fixed radar- are located in the province of Malaga. The section one is on the A-377, known as the Carretera Paisajística, between Ronda and Gaucín. Specifically, it is located between kilometre points 8+900 and 5+600, in the mountain area. The other radar is located on the A-7052, at kilometre 4+500, in a descending direction. It is the road which links Cártama with Churriana and runs through the municipality of Alhaurín de la Torre.

During the first month, the DGT has only been sending warning letters to drivers who have been caught by these radars. This was a first warning so that drivers can get used to their presence. Now the first month has passed, both radars are expected to start imposing penalties this September.

Penalties for speeding can be classed as serious or very serious and the fine ranges from 100 to 600 euros, with the risk of losing two to six points from the driving licence. The use of radar detectors and inhibitors is banned. Their use can result in fines of 200 euros plus three penalty points and up to 6,000 euros, respectively.

