These are the mayors invited by central government to key Costa del Sol train service meeting

Archive photo of passengers on the train. SUR
SUR coastal train campaign

Madrid has also invited provincial and regional authorities to the meeting in Malaga on 17 July to discuss extending the existing Malaga - Fuengirola line to Marbella, Estepona and even beyond

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Friday, 5 July 2024, 12:19

Central government has called a meeting to discuss the prospect of extending the Malaga - Fuengirola coastal train line further along the western Costa del Sol to Marbella, Estepona and even beyond. The meeting will take place on 17 July in Malaga, with the time and place still to be decided.

Invitations

There will be 13 mayors invited in total: nine municipalities of the western Costa del Sol, in Malaga province; and four from the Campo de Gibraltar (Cadiz province).

Along wth Malaga city mayor Francisco de la Torre, the following mayors on the Costa del Sol have been invited: Margarita del Cid (Torremolinos), Juan Antonio Lara Benalmádena, Ana Mula (Fuengirola), Carmen Mata (Mijas), Ángeles Muñoz (Marbella), José María García Urbano (Estepona), Juan Luis Villalón (Casares) and, José Manuel Fernández (Manilva). The mayor of Benahavís does not appear as invited on the initial list, but this appears to be an administrative oversight.

From the Campo de Gibraltar, Juan Carlos Ruiz (San Roque), José Ignacio Landaluce (Algeciras) and Miguel Alconchel (Los Barrios) have been invited.

It is not planned that the municipalities of the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol (that is, the Axarquía and the Costa Tropical in Granada province) will participate, although mayors and residents are also demanding that they not be forgotten in view of the possible extension of the train and an improvement in mobility by public transport.

First meeting

It will be the first gathering between central government, the Junta de Andalucía regional government, Diputación de Málaga provincial authority and the mayors on the issue, which has been a hot topic, especially since 7 June before the European elections, when officials rectified Madrid's position on the train line debate and announced it would discuss the issue with local institutions.

