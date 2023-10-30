These are all the airlines and flight routes operating this winter at Malaga Airport

Pilar Martínez Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

The one-hour clock change last weekend marked the start of a new season in air transport. Thus, from Sunday 29 October 2023 until the next time change, Malaga Airport will be connected with direct flights to 123 airports, compared to the 119 last winter.

The airlines maintain their commitment to the Costa del Sol and do so by offering new non-stop connections to the capitals of Greece, Athens; Serbia, Belgrade; and Estonia, Tallinn; as well as to the German cities of Bremen, Dortmund and Paderborn; the British cities of Exeter and Newquay; the Polish cities of Gdansk, Katowice and Lodz; the Moroccan city of Nador; the Belgian city of Ostend-Bruges; and the Norwegian city of Stavanger. In Spain, the Fuerteventura and San Sebastian routes are maintained in winter. Of the international routes, some of them have also been operating during the summer.

At the 123 airports that have direct flights to Malaga, the airlines have scheduled 202 routes for this winter, of which 165 will connect the Costa del Sol with Europe, with 31% more seats and 28% more scheduled flights. In Spain, 26 routes have been established, with 13% more seats and 8% more operations than last winter. And the United Kingdom remains the leader in terms of both the volume of supply and connections. Suffice it to say that 43 routes will connect with the United Kingdom, with increases of 20% of seats and 19% of flights.

Unlike the 2022 winter season, this year it will not be possible to fly direct to Venice or Menorca, however, fifteen new destinations are included and the air capacity with the African continent is reinforced, with 8% more seats, and with North America, specifically with Canada, with 65% more seats.