Rising fashion star Cristina Pérez Galcenco found dead in Malaga aged 21

The young woman found dead early Tuesday morning in a house in Caleta de Vélez has been identified as 21-year-old model Cristina Pérez Galcenco.

Her death has caused deep shock in the principality of Asturias, where she lived for much of her life and developed much of her personal and professional career, as reported in 'El Comercio'.

The call came in around 8:15am, after her housemates alerted emergency services when they found the young woman unresponsive at their shared home on Avenida de Andalucía.

Medical personnel from 061 and National Police officers were dispatched to the scene and the 112 Andalucía emergency protocol was also activated.

The attending medics could only confirm and certify her death, so standard police procedures for such cases were then initiated. The death appears to have been due to natural causes and no signs of violence were detected at the scene. This was also confirmed by the subsequent autopsy.

Cristina Pérez Galcenco was born in Lanzarote in 2004, although she moved to Asturias as a baby, where she grew up in the town of Lugones (Siero).

She was the daughter of Moldovan model Tatiana Galcenco and José Ignacio Pérez Solmo, better known as 'Nacho' and former goalkeeper of Sporting de Gijón in the 1970s.

She started modelling at just 14 years old

She began her modelling career at just 14 years old, after combining her studies with rhythmic gymnastics. From then on, her career grew steadily. Her face became a regular feature at the Campoamor fashion show in Oviedo, one of the main fashion showcases in Asturias. She then made her way onto the national and international fashion circuit.

Despite her young age, she took to the catwalks in cities such as Madrid, Paris and Milan, as well as working professionally in London and in countries like China.

She collaborated with top-tier agencies and brands and was considered one of the industry's rising stars, known for her professionalism and approachability, according to those close to her.

In recent months, she had been living in Caleta de Vélez, where she balanced her personal life with professional commitments related to the world of fashion.

The young woman was in a relationship with a Malaga businessman connected to the textile trade.

The funeral will be held in Asturias. The wake is on Friday 6 February at the Puente Nora funeral home in Lugones, while the funeral mass will take place this Saturday 7 February at the San Félix parish church in Lugones, according to sources close to the family.

The news of her death has generated an outpouring of condolences from the fashion world.

The organisers of the Campoamor fashion show have publicly announced her loss, highlighting the void left by her passing and the impact of such a sudden death, especially among those who shared the stage and professional projects with her.