Malaga welcomes the world's largest inflatable park - how to get discount tickets

The facility has four different areas aimed at all ages.

Isabel Méndez Friday, 30 January 2026, 11:22 Share

Malaga inaugurates the largest inflatable park in the world on Friday, a 5,000-sqaure-metre facility with four different areas aimed at people of all ages.

Fun Street Park Málaga is located at the Málaga Fórum site (carretera de Azucarera Intelhorce 7) and offers a climbing wall, zip line and skill circuits, among other things. To celebrate the opening of the park, which can be visited from Thursday to Sunday, a discount on admission will be offered from Friday 30 January to Sunday 1 February for the first 2,000 people. Tickets will cost 13 euros instead of the usual 15 euros for 80 minutes.

Timetable

The opening hours are Thursdays and Fridays from 5.30pm to 8.30pm and weekends from 11.30am to 8.30pm. It can also be booked for birthday celebrations.

Tickets can be purchased at the ticket office or in advance on the website. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult, while those under three have free entry.

At the head of this innovative project is Alain Arrizabalaga, world champion in freeride jet skiing.