Winter sales arrive early in Malaga province with discounts of up to 60%

New Year, new sales. Malaga has welcomed 2026 with a mix of 'Merry Christmas' and discount posters. The typical red signs announcing winter discounts have started to appear in numerous establishments in the province, even before the Three Kings's parade, which closes the festive season.

Although the traditional - but unofficial - date for the start of the discount period is 7 January (as it is not regulated, everyone can start when they want), many shops, mainly belonging to large chains and franchises, have already hung posters announcing all kinds of offers and discounts of up to 60%.

Among the shops offering the biggest discounts are Cortefiel and Adolfo Domínguez (60% off), followed by H&M, Calzedonia, Dan John and Hug&Clau (up to 50%). Look out for the words 'rebajas' ('sale'), 'descuentos' ('discounts'), 'ventas privadas' ('private sales') or 'promoción de Reyes' ('Three Kings' sales') to spot early birds.

Most smaller chains and individual establishments have chosen to wait for the end of the festive season to start offering discounts, which is why they believe that these early sales are unfair competition.

The Comercio Andalucía association is calling for the traditional dates to be brought back. What is more, smaller business owners state that the hypothetical positive effect of bringing sales forward is diluted after a week and not maintained over time.

Andalusian consumers will spend an average of 99.14 euros during the discount period

According to a study carried out by financial comparator Banqmi, Andalusians will spend an average of 99.14 euros this year during the sales period, one of the lowest amounts in Spain. In terms of absolute average budget, consumers in La Rioja (who will spend 118.13 euros per person) and the region of Madrid (111.98 euros) are expected to spend the most.

The report also highlights that Spanish consumers are more inclined to trust traditional discounts and to compare prices, both in-person and online, not only now but also throughout the year.

A study carried out by the Spanish consumers' association found that 85% of those surveyed believe that the sales beginning now "are not going to provide any additional discount", given that the same establishments have already been offering similar discounts over the previous months.

Benefit to customers

Many people in Malaga were already on the streets of the city centre on 2 January, checking discounts. Lidia Santos was walking along Calle Larios on Friday morning. With several bags in hand, she said that she is happy that sales have started so early. "It's good for us customers that the sales are already on," she said.

Santos was looking for some shoes for her mother, but when she saw the red posters she decided to see if there was anything more interesting in the shops, because "you never know what you might find", hoping for a treat for herself.

Rocío Gil was also in the city centre to return and change an item that she had received for Christmas but that didn't suit her as much. "The best thing about the sales is that you can always find something even if you don't need anything," she said. "I'll be back next week," she said, after finishing the first tour of the shops she usually does.

When will the sales in the main shops start? Regardless of this early start, most discounts will begin on Wednesday, 7 January, once the 'cabalgata' parade has passed through the city.

That is when small shops, the Inditex group (which includes brands such as Zara, Stradivarius, Bershka, Pull&Bear, Oysho, Massimo Dutti and Zara Home) and El Corte Inglés will join. According to Inditex and El Corte Inglés, they will launch their sales on 6 January.