The week is set to start dry and with higher temperatures in Malaga and along the Costa del Sol

Isabel Méndez Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

After a wet weekend, when a 'dana' (depresión aislada en niveles altos) - a 'cold drop' depression at high levels of the atmosphere - weather system caused travel chaos in Malaga and many parts of Spain, the weather will return to its usual pattern for this time of year in the province this week.

However, for this Monday (4 September), state weather agency Aemet forecasts cloudy skies, with occasional showers that may be accompanied by thunderstorms, more likely during the early hours of the morning, although the skies will generally be slightly cloudy in the afternoon.

Winds will blow lightly inland, becoming westerly, and westerly on the coast. Maximum temperatures will increase and minimum temperatures will hardly change, remaining above 14C throughout the province. As for the maximum temperatures, Aemet forecasts that Vélez-Málaga on the Costa del Sol will have the highest value (30 degrees), although the rest of the province will be close to this temperature, between 27 and 29C.

In the rest of the country, after the serious problems caused by the 'dana' at the weekend, this Monday there are initially no regions of Spain with red or amber warnings, but there are eight with yellow 'risk' alerts activated: Baleares, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Cataluña, Madrid, País Vasco, La Rioja and Comunidad Valenciana.

Aemet is forecasting cloudy skies with rain and some storms in much of the mainland, particularly in the extreme northeast and the Balearic Islands. They will be less likely in central areas, Andalucía and the extreme northwest. There will be strong winds during the early morning in the Levante area and the Balearic Islands.

Neither Tuesday nor Wednesday will see rain in Malaga, according to the Aemet forecast, although from Thursday onwards the tables could turn and umbrellas could once again be necessary.