Costa del Sol sea water quality is deemed 'excellent' according to university study

Matías Stuber Malaga Tuesday, 9 July 2024, 17:39

The quality of the Mediterranean Sea along the Costa del Sol is "excellent" according to the parameters set by the European Union to determine the state of Europe's beaches. This is the conclusion reached by the Chair of Coastal Sciences at the University of Malaga (UMA), following the latest microbiological analysis of the province's sea water.

Samples of the seawater off beaches along the Costa del Sol taken on 13 June were analysed for faecal matter (enterococci and e.coli). The analysis was based on filtering 100 millilitres of water collected through membrane filters. These membranes are deposited in a special machine that detects the existence of faecal matter. Each analysis has had three replicates to avoid possible alterations in the samples leading to a false conclusion.

The Chair of Coastal Sciences concludes that "the state of the sanitary quality of swimming water and sands is excellent". This conclusion is also applicable to San Andrés beach in Málaga city. The scientists paid special attention to determine the quality of the water after the large-scale regeneration to which this beach has been subjected. The mountains of sand still persist to this day, but the movements have not had a negative impact on the quality of the beach.

The director of the Chair of Coastal Sciences, Francisco Franco, provided more details about the study to SUR. "The sand itself can sometimes have faecal matter. But we have seen that this is not the case on San Andrés beach," he said, adding, "We have found in this first stage that the quality of Malaga's beaches is excellent." The analyses will be repeated every two weeks.

Sand

Franco admits that Malaga province's beaches are not always as aesthetically pleasing as the golden sands of Cadiz and Huelva. However, he is keen to stress that it has nothing to do with the quality of the water. "One thing is the sanitary quality of the water and another thing is the aesthetic concept. In any case, there are beaches that look good, but then there are residual discharges".