The tragic story of the man from Malaga who died at one of the most stunning viewpoints in the world

Laura Velasco Granada Tuesday, 3 June 2025, 17:03 Compartir

Life can end in a split second. Today you are here and tomorrow you might not be, so you have to make the most of every day. It sounds like a cliché, but it's painfully true. Just ask Yolanda, who had lunch with her husband that Saturday in beautiful springtime Granada.

They had an ice cream and took the minibus trip up to the Albaicín. They enjoyed the unforgettable view, one of the most beautiful viewpoints in the world: mirador de San Nicolás. And barely half an hour later she had gone from being a happily married woman to a widow. Juan Dueñas, 55, from Malaga, died suddenly, apparently of a heart attack. "I will never be able to go back there," his wife told SUR sister newspaper Ideal.

With the calm that comes with the passage of time, but grief still hitting harder than ever, Yolanda talked about her husband, whom she met at the age of 18. "A lot of people find it hard to find their better half, and I found him very early on," she said. They lived through everything together for more than 30 years. "We got along very well, we were always together. We were very happy, I spent the best years of my life with him," she said. Their love brought their two children into the world, Paula, 24, and Juan Pauli, 23, who are as devastated as she is.

Juan Dueñas, the youngest of six siblings, was an electrician and in 2000 he set up his own business automating doors, Electropuertas Dueñas, something he was passionate about. "He was always doing repairs for his friends and helping them," Yolanda explained. It is an example of who he was, helpful and generous. "He was very cheerful, he was always laughing. He was also a hard worker, he went out of his way for his children and was obsessed with their wellbeing and education. And he was in love with me, very much," she said.

Now Yoland has taken charge of the company. She was already working with him, but the most important half is missing. "I am struggling to continue to serve our customers. I ask for patience, because I want to continue the company, if they let me," she said. Of course, since that fateful day, 10 May, she sees him everywhere. In the living room, in the kitchen, on his side of the bed, buying his Once lottery coupon, in his usual bar, Las Candelas, where he liked to have a glass of wine in the evenings with his friends. "I will remember him with a lot of love and pain in my chest, my soul hurts because of how much I loved him. It is horrifying to live through this," Yolanda said. Her children say that there is no more love like theirs, which stood strong through everything for more than three decades.

That weekend, the couple was stressed and decided to visit Granada. Shortly after being photographed at the viewpoint, Juan collapsed on the ground and she started screaming. No defibrillators were to be found nearby. The ambulance, according to the 061 health emergency centre, took "16 minutes" to arrive from the moment they received the call; for her, it took an age. "I feel guilty that the end could have been different if we had been somewhere else," she admitted. Yolanda, 54, will carry on, always keeping her beloved Juan present. May he rest in peace.