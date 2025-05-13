Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The 061 emergency ambulance in the Plaza Cementerio de San Nicolás. Ideal
Tourist from Malaga dies following heart attack at popular Granada tourist hotspot
112 incident

Tourist from Malaga dies following heart attack at popular Granada tourist hotspot

The 55-year-old man was initially attended to by two doctors who were at the San Nicoás viewpoint at the time

Javier F. Barrera

Granada

Tuesday, 13 May 2025, 21:39

A 55-year-old man from Malaga died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday 10 May in the Albaicín area of Granada city according to reports from the 112 Andalucia emergency service.

The incident occurred on Plaza Cementerio de San Nicolás, at the gates of the Albaicín municipal library and the Gómez Moreno primary school, just a few metres from the Mirador de San Nicolás, one of the city's most popular places thanks to its view of the Alhambra with the Sierra Nevada mountain range in the background.

Eyewitnesses to the incident told SUR that after the man, who was visiting Granada as a tourist, suffered a heart attack, "two doctors who were in the area gave him cardiopulmonary massage". They added that the 061 ambulance "took more than forty minutes to arrive".

The witnesses went on to explain that "061 medics, together with the doctors who gave him first aid, tried to stabilise him, but he finally died at 8.05pm". They added, "Both plainclothes police officers and individuals tried to move the vehicles out of the way so that the ambulance could get through."

