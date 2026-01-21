Reactions after Cordoba train tragedy prove solidarity of Malaga's population: blood donations increase by 156% in only two days

The train crash near Adamuz station in Cordoba province on Sunday evening has brought out the best in the people of Malaga: their solidarity and capacity to respond when help is needed.

Their empathy was demonstrated after the sinking of the German frigate Gneisenau in December 1900, when the city was recognised for its treatment of the Teutonic sailors. It has happened again, with the donation of 512 bags of blood in one day this past Monday.

According to director of the Malaga transfusion, tissue and cell centre Gracia García, blood donations on the day following the train crash increased by 156%. As reference, 200 bags are usually collected on average every day.

This wave of solidarity has been felt all throughout Andalucía. A total of 2,990 bags of blood have been donated in the region, triple that of a normal day. People have responded to the Andalusian health service (Sas) appeal for donations beyond what was expected.

Although the regional government said that the Sas has enough supplies to cover initial needs, donations were encouraged in order to cover anticipated needs in the coming days, given the high number of injured people (122).

Dr García said that, on Monday, the centre in Malaga, located in Hospital Civil, was open from 9am to 9pm. There were also collection points next to El Corte Inglés and in Coín. The same schedule applies on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Tuesday, another collection point was set up at CESUR Teatinos in Malaga city, with opening hours from 9am to 2pm and then from 3.30pm to 7pm. The social services building in Coín will be receiving donations from 10am to 2pm and then from 5pm to 9pm.

The same schedule applies on Wednesday. The regional government has taken the decision to extend the transfusion centre's opening hours "due to the influx of people wanting to donate blood in the province". "Although there is no specific call in the province to send blood to Cordoba, the CTTCM has been on the alert for referrals of injured people to Malaga, which has not occurred yet. What we are doing is strengthening the reserves," the Junta stated.

The province's hospitals and health centres need an average of 250 bags of blood per day in order to cover their surgical and healthcare needs, although the blood expires after 42 days, which means that stocks have to be continually renewed. Nevertheless, the Andalusian network of transfusion medicine, tissues and cells (Ramttc) sends the stored blood to wherever it is needed, whether it is the Reina Sofía hospital in Cordoba or Hospital Regional in Malaga.

Dr García has urged residents who wish to donate to go to the centre without urgency in order to avoid queues.