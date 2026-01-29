Malaga weather: Storm Kristin eases after high winds and flooding cause widespread incidents

Ignacio Lillo Málaga Thursday, 29 January 2026, 12:48 Share

With Storm Joseph in the rearview and the intensity of Storm Kristin softening, Malaga province is set for a brief reprieve from the recent bout of adverse weather.

After a Wednesday marked by evacuations and infrastructure damage, conditions are expected to stabilise on Friday and Saturday.

There may still be widespread but lighter rain in the province on Thursday 29 January. The only remaining warning is for westerly and on-shore winds of 50 to 60km/h and waves of two to three metres.

The weather will be relatively calm on Friday and Saturday, as the province prepares for the return of the rain on Sunday, 31 January.

On Wednesday, storm Kristin put the residents of Malaga province on edge, causing numerous incidents. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. The main concerns were falling trees, lamps, signs and advertising panels, knocked over by the wind.

Another worry was the level of rivers in the Serranía, the Costa del Sol and the Axarquia district. The Local Police had to evacuate a family due to the overflowing of the Guadiaro river as it passes through the La Indiana area. Ronda town hall has provided them with an alternative shelter until the river returns to normality.

Classes were suspended in a school in the Secadero area in Casares as a precautionary measure. The school notified parents so that they could pick up their children.

Another ten people were evacuated in the area of Estación de Jimera de Líbar. Four are staying in a hotel, while the rest have gone to the homes of relatives. Two women were also evacuated in Estación de Cortes de la Frontera. Another woman is staying at Centro Social de Cortes as a precautionary measure.

Firefighters rescued two people from trapped cars: one in the town of Álora and another in Ronda.

Suspended trains

The state rail infrastructure company (Adif) suspended traffic on the Bobadilla-Algeciras line, between Jimena and Castellar, and the Antequera-Cordoba line as it passes through Puente Genil due to fallen tree trunks and adverse weather conditions.

Residents of several municipalities in the Serranía reported electricity and mobile phone coverage cuts, caused by strong winds. Gusts reached 86km/h at 7.50am, according to the Aemet station in Ronda Instituto.

The MA-8302 road was cut due to several fallen trees and rocks and also because of the overflown Almarchal river. The village of Genalguacil was cut off. The road between Puerto Saúco and Setenil was also cut off due to a fallen tree.

There were also numerous incidents at the eastern end of the Axarquia district. In Torrox, advertising panels and urban infrastructure were flattened by the wind, while powerful waves have significantly eroded beaches in Algarrobo Costa and Rincón de la Victoria.