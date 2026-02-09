Malaga rain: schools in Ronda district reopen on Monday with two exceptions

The closed school of Pintor Félix Revello in Malaga city last week.

Pupils from most municipalities in the Ronda district (Malaga) are returning to school on Monday, 9 February, after several days without classes due to the high-risk rains last week. This was announced on Sunday by regional minister Antonio Sanz.

Even the municipality of Secadero (Casares), which registered serious floods during storm Leonardo, is reopening schools. Only schools in Benaoján and Cartajima remain closed due to infrastructure damage.

On Friday, schools remained closed in 32 municipalities in Malaga province: Periana, Casares, Alcaucín, Carratraca, Algatocín, Alpandeire, Ardales, Arriate, Atajate, Benadalid, Benalauría, Benaoján, Benarrabá, Cartajima, Cortes de la Frontera, Cuevas del Becerro, El Burgo, Faraján, Gaucín, Genalguacil, Igualeja, Jimera de Libar, Jubrique, Júzcar, Montecorto, Montejaque, Parauta, Pujerra, Ronda, Serrato, Secadero and Manilva.

The challenge for schools during the storm last week was the damaged road infrastructure, which complicated transport. The education department of the regional government said that remote classes maintained the school programme as scheduled.