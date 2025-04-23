Two active outbreaks of measles in Malaga are monitored by public health officials in Andalucía

The Junta de Andalucía's SAS public health service (Servicio Andaluz de Salud ) has declared a total of 58 confirmed cases of measles in the region, two more than last week. Of these, 32 have been located in Malaga, making it the most affected province. In 2025 so far, a dozen outbreaks have been detected in the region, of which five remain active. Two are still under surveillance in the province of Malaga.

Malaga has now registered a family outbreak with three confirmed cases, the source of which is unknown. The outbreak was declared on 18 March. Another, more recent outbreak was declared on 14 April, with four cases pending confirmation in the same family.

A family outbreak is currently active in Moguer, in the Huelva province, with two Moroccan working brothers having had their cases confirmed on 29 March. Four cases of another outbreak within the same family of Moroccan origin in the province have also been confirmed. Finally, in El Ejido (Almeria), a family outbreak has also been declared, with two confirmed cases in two Moroccan workers who share a home.

To deal with the increase in the number of cases, the SAS has supplied all provinces in the region with extra stockpiles of the MMR vaccine, each with 200 doses. Authorities have said that the vaccine is "the best weapon" to prevent the disease and protect the population. In Malaga, which is at the top of the list of cases, depots have been set up in the Regional and Clínico hospitals.

29% of cases are imported

So far, 29% of the cases in Andalucía have been imported from Morocco (15), Belgium (1) and Denmark (1). Of the non-imported cases, 12 are isolated, with the source of infection remaining unknown (six in Malaga city, two in Marbella, one in Álora, one in Calañas, one in Huelva and one in Palos de la Frontera).

Eight cases concerned children under the age of one, all of whom were affected by the same outbreak that originated in a nursery in Fuengirola; 40% were children under 15 years of age and 60% were adults (18 to 65 years old). Only two cases (3%) had a documented vaccination history of one dose; 28 cases were unvaccinated and in 28 cases the vaccination status could not be known (among them minors whose countries of origin are Morocco and Russia). Hospital admission was required in 40% of cases.

Malaga is the leader in the ranking of infections with 32 cases (one in Álora, nine in Fuengirola, 11 in Malaga city, two in Marbella, seven in Mijas, one in Ojén and one in Rincón de la Victoria; 19 of these cases are concentrated in the Costa del Sol health district). Huelva recorded 16 cases, compared to six in Almeria, three in Granada and one in Seville.

The incidence of confirmed cases has been on a downward trend in recent weeks. Moreover, for the last seven weeks, cases have occurred only in adults, mainly between 26 and 47 years of age. Most of these cases are imported from Morocco, with isolated episodes of unknown source (only one in the last five weeks) decreasing sharply. Currently, active outbreaks are adult family outbreaks with a small number of cases, usually affecting two generations.

Junta recommends vaccinating minors

The regional health and consumer affairs ministries have reminded the public that measles is an infection that is easily transmitted, can be severe and can affect both children and unvaccinated adults. For this reason, they recommend vaccinating children according to the established guidelines and adults who are not known to be vaccinated, in order to protect those who cannot be vaccinated (children under 12 months of age, who represent 14% of the cases reported in Andalucía).

The regional ministry will begin to vaccinate 15-month-old children with the second dose of the MMR vaccine in areas where there are outbreaks in order to protect them. The usual schedule for this vaccine includes a first dose at 12 months and a second dose at three years of age.