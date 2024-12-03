The Royal Ballet's Cinderella comes to Costa del Sol cinemas

Sofia Zarkov Tuesday, 3 December 2024, 14:18

The Royal Ballet's enchanting production of Cinderella, choreographed by the legendary Fredrick Ashton, is to be broadcast live from London's Covent Garden to cinemas across the Malaga province. Audiences in Malaga, Marbella, Coín, Fuengirola and Rincón de la Victoria will be able to experience this timeless classic on Tuesday 10 December at 8.15pm.

With Sergei Prokofiev's captivating score and designs by an award-winning creative team, this revival promises an unforgettable experience for all the family.

The broadcast will reach over 130 cinemas across Spain and more than 1,200 theatres in 40 countries. First premiering in 1948, Ashton's Cinderella has become a beloved staple of the ballet repertoire. This production stars principal dancer Fumi Kaneko as Cinderella and William Bracwell as the Prince.

The visual magic of the performance is crafted by a remarkable creative team, including set designer Tom Pye (My Neighbour Totoro), Oscar-winning costume designer Alexandra Byrne, visual effects specialist Finn Ross (Les Misérables) and illusion expert Chris Fisher (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child). It promises to transport audiences into a dreamlike world filled with magic and fantasy, from pumpkin carriages to fairy godmothers.