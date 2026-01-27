Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Archive photo of the María Zambrano station in Malaga. Marilú Báez
Rail transport

Malaga-Madrid high-speed train line could remain suspended after 2 February

Minister of transport Óscar Puente says that the court has not given the relevant permits for the rail reconstruction work to start

Tuesday, 27 January 2026, 16:06

Spain's minister of transport Óscar Puente has announced that the reopening of the high-speed line between Madrid and Andalucía could be delayed beyond 2 February.

In a television interview, Puente said that the court has not given the relevant permits for the rail reconstruction work to begin yet.

High-speed rail services were suspended after the major train crash near Adamuz (Cordoba), which happened on 18 January. The initial plan was to reopen high-speed lines in Andalucía on 2 February, but the delay in the reconstruction work could lead to a longer suspension.

The minister said, however, that some of the necessary work is already under way, such as the recovery of the catenary and the accumulation of stockpiles.

Puente warned the public that the matter is not in the ministry's hands "at the moment". According to him, once the permits are granted, they will work on reopening the track "as soon as possible", but whether that will be before or after 2 February cannot be determined.

