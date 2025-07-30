Regional minister criticises lack of central government subsidies for AP-7 Costa del Sol motorway tolls

Ignacio Lillo Málaga Wednesday, 30 July 2025, 19:05 Share

The regional ministry of public works (Fomento) of the Andalusian government has once again stated its dissatisfaction with the high price of tolls on the AP-7 Costa del Sol motorway and the comparative disadvantage in the treatment of the region compared to others by the central government.

Regional minister of Fomento Rocío Díaz criticised the Ministry of Transport for the lack of subsidies for the AP-7, which leaves Malaga behind other provinces where drivers benefit from governmental aid.

"Why are there no subsidies in Malaga province? Why are there no subsidies in Andalucía, when there are in other regions," asked Díaz, reiterating the demand of her department that the motorway is subsidised. The most common cases used as a reference point by Fomento are the AP-9 in Galicia and the AP-66 in Asturias.

During a recent forum organised by SUR, minister Óscar Puente ruled out increasing financial support for regular users of the AP-7 in the near future.He explained that, while there are already some discounts for frequent users, the main issue is that most drivers on this road are long-distance or occasional users. "It doesn’t make sense to subsidise them," he said, adding that the support should go to regular users.

This is because the AP-7 lacks short-radius connections and links to the A-7, which makes it hard for local drivers to access the toll road for short trips. The solution would be to make new local access points, which might then encourage more regular use and on which the road directorate is already working. "There is no political or economic reason not to do it, but rather common sense and rationality. I ask for patience - when we have the results, we will make decisions."

The minister denied favouritism when it comes to choosing roads in which regions and provinces should receive subsidies.