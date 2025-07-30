Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Calahonda toll - the main one on the AP-7 on the Costa del Sol. SUR
Traffic

Regional minister criticises lack of central government subsidies for AP-7 Costa del Sol motorway tolls

The Junta de Andalucía's Rocío Díaz said that other Spanish regions do receive grants and demanded that the national Ministry of Transport approve one for Malaga province

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Málaga

Wednesday, 30 July 2025, 19:05

The regional ministry of public works (Fomento) of the Andalusian government has once again stated its dissatisfaction with the high price of tolls on the AP-7 Costa del Sol motorway and the comparative disadvantage in the treatment of the region compared to others by the central government.

Regional minister of Fomento Rocío Díaz criticised the Ministry of Transport for the lack of subsidies for the AP-7, which leaves Malaga behind other provinces where drivers benefit from governmental aid.

"Why are there no subsidies in Malaga province? Why are there no subsidies in Andalucía, when there are in other regions," asked Díaz, reiterating the demand of her department that the motorway is subsidised. The most common cases used as a reference point by Fomento are the AP-9 in Galicia and the AP-66 in Asturias.

During a recent forum organised by SUR, minister Óscar Puente ruled out increasing financial support for regular users of the AP-7 in the near future.He explained that, while there are already some discounts for frequent users, the main issue is that most drivers on this road are long-distance or occasional users. "It doesn’t make sense to subsidise them," he said, adding that the support should go to regular users.

This is because the AP-7 lacks short-radius connections and links to the A-7, which makes it hard for local drivers to access the toll road for short trips. The solution would be to make new local access points, which might then encourage more regular use and on which the road directorate is already working. "There is no political or economic reason not to do it, but rather common sense and rationality. I ask for patience - when we have the results, we will make decisions."

The minister denied favouritism when it comes to choosing roads in which regions and provinces should receive subsidies.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Body of elderly British man found by hikers on Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Residents of eastern Costa del Sol town face hike in water bills
  3. 3 Over 25,000 Malaga CF fans renew their season tickets ahead of new season
  4. 4 Marbella dance academy representing Spain triumphs at international event in UK
  5. 5 England break Spanish hearts in dramatic shootout to retain European football crown
  6. 6 Malaga village in mourning following death of much-loved town hall cleaning service employee
  7. 7 Torremolinos takes plunge and undertakes maintenance work on municipal swimming pools
  8. 8 What is the 10/20 rule that can save a child from drowning this summer?
  9. 9 Costa golfers invited to tee off in aid of Debra butterfly skin charity
  10. 10 My Little World of Travelling: a guide to the most authentic side of Malaga

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Regional minister criticises lack of central government subsidies for AP-7 Costa del Sol motorway tolls

Regional minister criticises lack of central government subsidies for AP-7 Costa del Sol motorway tolls