Malaga provincial council to spend 20 million on car parks and sports facilities in small towns and villages

Antonio M. Romero Malaga Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 17:25

The Diputación de Malaga provincial authority has launched a new 20-million-euro investment plan aimed at small municipalities in the province for the construction of car parks and sports facilities. The 20 million euros will be approved at the Diputación's next meeting through a budget amendment.

President Francisco Salado said mayors of the 86 municipalities with fewer than 20,000 inhabitants plus the areas of Bobadilla Estación and Estación de Gaucín-El Colmenar, which will be eligible for this aid, have been calling for this type of spending.

At least 10 million euros will be earmarked for the construction of car parks, both above ground and underground, with a similar amount of cash to go towards the construction of sports centres or to upgrade existing sports facilities. "These are very important infrastructures not only to improve the quality of life of those who live in the villages, but also to contribute to the development of the municipalities and fight against depopulation," Salado said.

Salado pointed out a lack of parking facilities not only impacts residents, but also "limits" the number of people who can visit a municipality, and can even discourage new businesses, while in the case of sports facilities, he said the practice of sport should be understood as "a right. Because it is not just about leisure, but about physical and mental health."

Funding

Salado said that "as far as possible" they will try to finance all of the costs of the projects presented, which cannot exceed one million euros. If this amount is exceeded, the excess cost will have to be co-financed by the municipality.

Only one project per municipality will be financed under this plan, with priority given to projects in localities that do not have car parks or sports facilities. Priority will also be given to applications from villages with smaller populations.

When the applications are received, each municipality will be informed whether or not its proposal can be funded, and from there, if so, each municipality will be responsible for drafting and submitting the relevant paperwork.

Salado said the best way to enhance the autonomy of municipalities is to provide them with the resources they need, and in this regard pointed out that throughout this year the council has allocated to municipalities under 20,000 inhabitants a total of 72 million euros.