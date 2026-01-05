Price of second-hand housing continues breaking records in Malaga province with rise of another 15%

Sur Monday, 5 January 2026, 15:50 Share

The price of second-hand housing continues to break records. The property market closed 2025 with a rise of 15.4% in Malaga - the most expensive province in Andalucía for purchasing a property. A square metre is now over 4,000 euros (4,047 euros), compared to the Andalusian average of 2,755, according to the latest data provided by real estate platform Idealista.

In Andalucía as a whole, house prices soared by 18.9% over 2025, with a rise of 2.8% in the last quarter. All Andalusian provinces have higher prices than a year ago. The biggest rise has been in Almeria, where sellers are asking 15.6% more for their homes. It is followed by increases in the province of Malaga (15.4%), Granada (14.6%), Seville (13.9%) and Cadiz (13.9%). The smallest increases have occurred in Jaén (2.3%), Cordoba (5.7%) and Huelva (7.3%).

Jaén is the cheapest Andalusian province when it comes to second-hand properties, with 863 euros/m2. On the opposite side is the province of Malaga, where the price per square metre reaches 4,047 euros.

12.4% increase in Malaga city

Prices have risen in all Andalusian provincial capitals over the last 12 months. The biggest increase is in the cities of Huelva and Jaén (14.4%), followed by Seville (12.9%), Malaga (12.4%) and Granada (12%). In contrast, Cadiz (1.3%), Almeria (7.8%) and Cordoba (8.6%) recorded the lowest rises.

Malaga has consolidated its position as the most expensive Andalusian provincial capital, with 3,643 euros/m2. It is followed by Cadiz, where owners ask for an average of 3,075 euros/m2, and Seville, with 2,720 euros/m2. In contrast, Jaén (1,403 euros/m2) and Huelva (1,617 euros/m2) are the cheapest provincial capitals in Andalucía.

For Francisco Iñareta, spokesperson for Idealista, "there is a lack of housing and the numbers are clear".

"After the 2008 crisis, we have not been able to recover our production capacity, so we are carrying a huge burden of undersupply. The Bank of Spain puts this deficit at 700,000 homes, but the gap remains open. Given that almost twice as many households are being created as new homes, there is no sign of the problem being resolved.

"We need to see cranes back in the urban landscape of many Spanish cities. It is essential to put an end to the criminalisation of construction, the populist noise and the political blindness that prevents the activation of mechanisms, such as the land law, that would accelerate the creation of new housing.

"What is more, not just any type of housing will do, our society is not the same as it was 30 years ago. We must adapt new housing to new needs and make it affordable. To develop, we must be aware of the shortage of skilled labour and the need for bold policies to attract and train all the workers that the sector needs," Iñareta says.

All-time record

The price of second-hand housing in Spain recorded a year-on-year increase of 16.2% during the fourth quarter of the year, higher than the 15.3% recorded in September. This rise leaves the square metre at 2,639 euros. Looking at the quarterly variation, prices have increased by 4.8% in the last three months. With this price, Spain has reached a new all-time high.

All regions have higher prices than a year ago. The same is the case for regional and provincial capitals.

In the city of Barcelona, prices have risen by 9.4% over the past year, to 5,144 euros per square metre. If we look at the quarterly data, prices in Barcelona have risen by 3.1% in the last three months, reaching a new all-time high in the city.

In Madrid, prices have risen by 17.5% in the last 12 months, which places the price per square metre in Spain's capital at 5,820 euros. On a quarterly basis, the price is up 2.5% and is the highest ever recorded in the city.

In Valencia, expectations have also risen sharply - a rise of 15.3% over the last 12 months or 3,269 euros per square metre. This marks a quarterly increase of 1.3%. With these rises, the city has also surpassed its previous all-time high.

León leads the way in price increases, after rising by 20.4% in the last year, followed by Santa Cruz de Tenerife with 20.2%. They are followed by Santander (19.4%) and Salamanca (17.9%). Among the large markets, prices have also risen in Madrid, Valencia, Palma (14.5%), San Sebastian (13.5%), Seville (12.9%), Malaga (12.4%), Bilbao (11.5%), Alicante (10.7%) and Barcelona.

Meanwhile, the lowest rises occurred in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (0.9%), Huesca (1.1%), Ceuta (1.2%) and Cadiz (1.3%).

San Sebastian is the most expensive Spanish provincial capital (6,450 euros/m2), followed by Madrid (5,820 euros/m2), Barcelona (5,144 euros/m2), Palma (5,086 euros/m2) and Bilbao (3,893 euros/m2). At the opposite end is Zamora, with a price of 1,281 euros/m2.

14 of the 52 provincial capitals analysed set maximum prices in December, including cities such as San Sebastian, Madrid, Barcelona, Palma, Bilbao, Valencia and Seville.