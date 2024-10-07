Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
These are the popular cookies from Malaga province that Mercadona is paying homage to
Food and drink

These are the popular cookies from Malaga province that Mercadona is paying homage to

The supermarket giant is selling the product, characteristic of the Axarquia area, in many of its stores across Spain

Isabel Méndez

Malaga

Monday, 7 October 2024, 15:44

Opciones para compartir

Mercadona is giving a nod to one of the most popular products in Malaga' province's gastronomy, cookies from the town of Algarrobo.

Specifically, the olive oil biscuits are from the Axarquia area, and are made by a local company, Food Cake Carmen Lupiáñez S.L.U. They are available in boxes of 250 grams, containing six cookies, and cost 1.20 euros (although not in all the chain's supermarkets). The ingredients are simple: wheat flour, sugar, and extra virgin olive oil (22%) to give them their unmistakable flavour, to which aniseed, cinnamon and almonds are also added.

To ensure they do not lose their freshness it is essential to keep them in a cool, dry place, away from light, in order to fully enjoy this sweet that is loved by children and adults alike and which helps to promote a part of the heritage of Malaga province.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 'Big brother' data collection to go ahead in Spain for tourists staying in holiday accommodation and hiring rental cars
  2. 2 West Nile virus risk rises to Level 4 in Malaga city and two neighbouring towns
  3. 3

    A troubling review of Spain
  4. 4 Football hooligan violence ahead of Deportivo-Malaga CF clash widely condemned
  5. 5 Marbella golfer misses the cut just a week after Open de España victory
  6. 6 Local Malaga products and specialities feature at inland autumn food festivals
  7. 7 Torremolinos launches swimming pool initiative to 'maximise use of water'
  8. 8 Malaga provincial court orders new ruling to be issued in Costa del Sol landfill site case
  9. 9 Malaga CF show resilience to secure vital away point
  10. 10 Watch live: SUR in English anniversary gala to recognise the Costa del Sol's international pioneers

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad