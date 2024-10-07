These are the popular cookies from Malaga province that Mercadona is paying homage to

Isabel Méndez Malaga Monday, 7 October 2024, 15:44 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Mercadona is giving a nod to one of the most popular products in Malaga' province's gastronomy, cookies from the town of Algarrobo.

Specifically, the olive oil biscuits are from the Axarquia area, and are made by a local company, Food Cake Carmen Lupiáñez S.L.U. They are available in boxes of 250 grams, containing six cookies, and cost 1.20 euros (although not in all the chain's supermarkets). The ingredients are simple: wheat flour, sugar, and extra virgin olive oil (22%) to give them their unmistakable flavour, to which aniseed, cinnamon and almonds are also added.

To ensure they do not lose their freshness it is essential to keep them in a cool, dry place, away from light, in order to fully enjoy this sweet that is loved by children and adults alike and which helps to promote a part of the heritage of Malaga province.