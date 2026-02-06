Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Malaga weather: new storm arrives this weekend with yellow warnings

Storm Marta replaces Leonardo with new 'high impact' winds and rainfall of up to 60mm in Ronda

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Málaga

Friday, 6 February 2026, 12:43

The winter's succession of storms continues in Malaga province, with storm Marta scheduled to arrive this weekend. The whole province will be under a yellow warning for winds, coastal phenomena and rain from Saturday.

According to the European model, heavy rainfall will once again take place in the Serranía de Ronda, the Guadiaro basin and the westernmost part of the Costa del Sol (between Marbella and Manilva).

70

km/h of winds are expected along the coast of Malaga this Saturday

The state meteorological agency (Aemet) has forecast accumulations of up to 60mm in 12 hours around Ronda. The warning in the Guadalhorce Valley and along the coast is for gusts from the west of 70km/h and waves of up to three metres.

The new wet spell will last for 24 hours on 7 February.

Why do we name storms?

Six storms in the province have deserved a name so far this year: Goretti (6 January), Harry (16 January), Ingrid (20 January), Joseph (25 January), Kristin (27 January) and Leonardo (2 February). Marta is the next to join the list.

Why do these weather phenomena get a name, while others do not?

Aemet names storms that it expects will have a great impact on the population. Titling them facilitates monitoring, improves the communication of weather warnings and avoids confusion when several storms occur one after another, as is happening now.

The effectiveness of this measure has prompted weather authorities to also start naming cold drops, also known as 'danas' in Spain. This also helps in raising awareness and communicating the seriousness of the weather phenomenon to the population.

