Malaga high-speed rail reopening delay jeopardises Easter Week hotel bookings

Pilar Martínez Málaga Thursday, 26 February 2026, 14:44 Share

The delay in the reopening of the high-speed rail in Malaga province has serious consequences in the hotel and tourism sector, especially with Easter Week approaching. The Aehcos association of hoteliers estimates losses of 300 million euros and up to 30 per cent of bookings.

According to state rail infrastructure company Adif's latest announcement, Malaga province will not have high-speed trains until at least 23 March, just a few days before the start of the high tourist season.

Aehcos warns that many people have already booked their holidays elsewhere on the Mediterranean coast due to this delay. Many are also starting to lose trust in what is considered the most reliable mode of transport in Spain.

Local hospitality experts already expected a drop of 20 per cent in bookings when Adif announced that the high-speed line could reopen in March. The new deadline, however, has much bigger losses in stock. The 30 per cent fall in bookings concerns mainly national tourism, which is key during Semana Santa.

"This situation is discouraging demand, in a season in which national tourism plays an important stabilising role in the tourist flow in Malaga city, on the coast and in the interior of the province," Aehcos says.

President of the association José Luque says that the main tourism segments most impacted by this drop in hotel reservations are "corporate, conference activity, large events, urban tourism and short breaks".

Moreover, Luque expects a loss of 255 million euros of turnover from domestic tourism and 45 million from international tourism during the first quarter of 2026.

The president of Aehcos is hesitant to believe that the high-speed line will reopen on 23 March, expecting further delays given how the situation has been developing so far.

Industry professionals agree that there has been a shift from initial concern to fear of losing an important part of the Easter turnover. According to Luque, this situation will also have an impact on employment: fewer bookings implies less demand for new hires.

Aware that other destinations in Spain are taking advantage of the loss of attractiveness Malaga is suffering, local hoteliers urge the competent authorities "to immediately restore rail connections".