How is Spain's national union strike for Palestine affecting the trains?

Several hundred passengers on Malaga province trains were affected during this morning's rush hour by the national union strike for Palestine this Wednesday 15 October. Meanwhile, EMT buses and the metro in the city have hardly been affected.

On the C1 Costa del Sol line to Fuengirola, the 5.55am and 7.30am trains in the direction of Malaga and the 6.45am and 8.40am trains to Fuengirola were cancelled. On the C2 Guadalhorce valley line, the 7am train to Álora and 7.55am train to Malaga were cancelled.

State railway operator Renfe is informing the regular passengers registered on its information platforms via WhatsApp and other means.

Few trains cancelled

Regular user and commentator on the short-distance Cercanías railway services on the Costa del Sol Paco Moya said that, in reality, very few trains have been cancelled. "It is true that one of the trains was cancelled, but the one I was supposed to catch did operate correctly," he said.

Moya said that there were fewer people at the stations this morning than on other days. In particular, there were fewer students, presumably because many of them have joined the protests.

"The train was much quieter. People were warned that some trains would not operate, so there were fewer people waiting at stations," Moya said, adding that "there have been no problems so far".

Moya confirmed that Renfe had informed him of the cancelled departures.

Impact on high-speed trains

The impact of the strike is also being felt in the high-speed AVE and long-distance railway services. The Ministry of Transport has established 73% that of the usual services must run.

Renfe is providing information to the passengers whose trains will be cancelled in order to rebook them onto the next departure. Free changes and cancellations are also allowed. As for the medium-distance service, an average of 65% of the scheduled services will operate.