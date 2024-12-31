Malaga's museums and art galleries close 2024 as the year with highest number of visitors

Paco Griñán Malaga Tuesday, 31 December 2024, 10:52

With the year drawing to a close, it's time to take stock, and Malaga's museums are busy counting the number of visitors. And the first to release their data have been the most visited museums, which have also recorded the best figures in their history. A ranking that is led for yet another year by the Picasso museum. After beating its record in 2023 with the major exhibitions of its 20th anniversary and the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the death of the Malaga painter, it has reached almost 800,000 visits in 2024. The Carmen Thyssen, the museum of Malaga, the Pompidou Centre and Picasso's birthplace received a total of nearly 1.7 million visitors to their galleries.

As for the public's favourites in the capital of the Costa del Sol, the Picasso museum is the undisputed leader of the Malaga museum scene. In the silver category of the most visited museums, the museum of Malaga, which has only published data for the first three quarters of 2024, shows the same upward trend as the other major art exhibition centres and expects to close the season with around 250,000 visitors.

The Buenavista palace art gallery once again broke its record by welcoming 792,353 visitors this year, almost 13,000 more than in 2023 . An increase of 1.7 per cent in attendance that also supports the change in the artistic direction of this institution with the arrival of Miguel López Remiro on the 1st of January 2024, replacing José Lebrero.

Attendance at Malaga's museums in 2024 1 Picasso Museum: 792,353 visitors 2 Museum of Malaga: 250,000 visitors (*forecast) 3 Carmen Thyssen Museum: 202,000 visitors 4 Pompidou Centre: 192,780 visitors 5 Picasso's Birthplace: 187,036 visitors 6 Russian Museum Collection: 46,531 visitors

The data is also relevant if we take into account that the rooms of the permanent collection of the Picasso museum were closed for a month for the replacement of the collection by the new loans from the Almine and Bernard Ruiz-Picasso Foundation (FABA). In addition, in 2024, the exhibition programme also brought one of the essential names of Cubism, María Blanchard, while the New York photographer Joel Meyerowitz returned to Malaga to exhibit his collection of European images from the 1960s, an exhibition that was a personal commitment of the museum's new artistic director.

Broken barrier

As for the museum of Malaga, the figures for 2024 up to the end of September show that 183,462 visitors passed through its galleries, which represents a significant increase of 9.7 per cent compared to the 167,182 people who passed through in the same period in 2023. If this increase is maintained in the last three months of the year, the art gallery which exhibits the fine arts and archaeology collection of the province would also close the current year with a record number of around 250,000 visitors.

For its part, the Museo Carmen Thyssen confirmed yesterday that it has broken the 200,000 barrier and will end the current year with 2,000 more visits, which represents an outstanding 8.6 per cent more visitors to its galleries, thus surpassing the 185,918 recorded at the close of 2023. The new figure is its highest since it opened in 2011. Of the six temporary exhibitions inaugurated in 2024 at the Carmen Thyssen, of particular note were the exhibitions Latent Modernity. Vanguardistas y renovadores en la figuración española (1920-1970), and 'Desnudos. Cuerpos normativos e insurrectos en el arte Español' ( (1870-1970), (currently on show until March 2025), with which visits have reached their zenith this season.

Municipal museums

These three museums are followed by the figures for the municipal exhibition institutions managed by the public agency for the management of the Pablo Ruiz Picasso birthplace museum and other museum and cultural facilities, which also recorded significant increases.

1.7 million visitors to Malaga's main art museums, led by the Picasso museum which, with its 792,353, accounted for almost half of this cultural attendance

The contemporary art museum on Muelle Uno has recorded a 6.9 per cent increase in visitors in 2024, with 192,780 visitors, 12,000 more than the previous year. This confirms the Pompidou as the fourth most visited art gallery in the capital, where it also plans to remain for a further ten years following the agreement announced a few months ago by the city council and the French cultural institution.

With the CAC closed since last September for refurbishment, the list is closed by the Russian museum, which after the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, has not managed to recover and once again recorded a modest result with 46,531 visitors, although with a hopeful increase of 13 per cent that matches the upward trend of the rest of the Malaga exhibition centres. In total, the agency's three municipal museums closed the year with a total of 426,347 visitors.