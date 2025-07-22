Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Navarro during the meeting of the mayors of the province. sur
Malaga province's PP mayors feel 'cheated' by central government's promises regarding transport issues

Despite some agreements being reached with PSOE leaders in Madrid, they have highlighted "more delays and breakdowns on the trains, more traffic jams and ever-increasing toll road prices"

Antonio M. Romero

Antonio M. Romero

Málaga

Tuesday, 22 July 2025, 12:34

One year after the meeting held between Spain's central government, the Junta de Andalucía's regional government and the local town halls of Malaga ... province, which addressed transport challenges and issues, the mayors of the right-wing PP party have said that they feel "cheated". According to them, PM Pedro Sánchez's left-wing PSOE administration is not keeping the promise to advance the agreed projects faster.

