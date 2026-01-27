Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Image of the retention wall near the railway line that triggered suspension of service. EFE
Rail travel

Resolved: suspension of Malaga-Seville regional train service due to possible wall collapse

A total of 11 trains were affected between Saturday and Sunday, with Renfe providing buses to transport passengers between Dos Hermanas and Malaga city

Nuria Triguero

Nuria Triguero

Malaga

Tuesday, 27 January 2026, 16:08

An incident on the Media Distancia (regional) railway connection between Malaga and Seville, on the section between Arahal and Marchena, forced several train cancellations.

Over the weekend, 11 trains travelling between the two Andalusian capitalswere affected.

The problem was swiftly solved. According to sources at Adif (Spain's railway infrastructure management company), a wall was found to be at risk of collapsing onto the tracks, leading to the suspension of trains running between the two nearby towns to prevent accidents.

Renfe (Spain's national railway company) implemented an alternative road transport plan between Dos Hermanas and Malaga for the regional train service. At 8:16am on Monday, Adif announced on its official X social media channel that the incident had been resolved. "Service has been restored" .

The number of trains affected was, as mentioned before, 11: nine on Saturday and two on Sunday morning. Meanwhile, the high-speed line between Malaga and Seville was unaffected and continued normal operations.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga CF run riot in the rain to send a message to Segunda rivals
  2. 2 Nerja organic farmers face eviction and loss of EU project as 400 contracts terminated
  3. 3 Carlos Alcaraz last Spaniard standing at the Australian Open as quarter-final awaits
  4. 4 UK students study the geography of Nerja
  5. 5 Benalmádena reduces residential burglaries with joint police campaign
  6. 6 Mijas to improve municipal football pitches
  7. 7 Gibraltar National Mint to unveil historic Queen Elizabeth II centenary coins at World Money Fair
  8. 8 Contract awarded for Nerja Parador renovation
  9. 9 Malaga villages isolated after five days without phone or internet coverage

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Resolved: suspension of Malaga-Seville regional train service due to possible wall collapse

Resolved: suspension of Malaga-Seville regional train service due to possible wall collapse