Resolved: suspension of Malaga-Seville regional train service due to possible wall collapse

Image of the retention wall near the railway line that triggered suspension of service.

An incident on the Media Distancia (regional) railway connection between Malaga and Seville, on the section between Arahal and Marchena, forced several train cancellations.

Over the weekend, 11 trains travelling between the two Andalusian capitalswere affected.

The problem was swiftly solved. According to sources at Adif (Spain's railway infrastructure management company), a wall was found to be at risk of collapsing onto the tracks, leading to the suspension of trains running between the two nearby towns to prevent accidents.

Renfe (Spain's national railway company) implemented an alternative road transport plan between Dos Hermanas and Malaga for the regional train service. At 8:16am on Monday, Adif announced on its official X social media channel that the incident had been resolved. "Service has been restored" .

The number of trains affected was, as mentioned before, 11: nine on Saturday and two on Sunday morning. Meanwhile, the high-speed line between Malaga and Seville was unaffected and continued normal operations.