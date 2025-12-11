The contributions of the car rental sector on the Costa del Sol

Pilar Martínez Málaga Thursday, 11 December 2025, 19:23 Share

At the 24th annual Aesva assembly, which brought together representatives of the car rental sector in the province, the data put the economic impact of this industry at 1.38 billion euros. Aesva confirmed that 2025 had been a good year and put the focus "on strengthening the competitiveness of the destination through strategic alliances and sectoral cooperation".

There are almost 200 car hire companies operating in the province, with a fleet of more than 30,000 vehicles, which "makes [Aesva] one of the most important business associations in the field of tourist movement". According to Turismo Costa de Sol, the car rental sector generates 1,911 direct jobs. "These figures show the economic importance of the sector and its essential role in the tourism value chain," the public institution said.

Managing director of Turismo Costa del Sol Antonio Díaz highlighted the importance of public-private collaboration in maintaining the excellence that characterises the destination. "The car rental sector is fundamental for the tourist experience and for the competitiveness of the Costa del Sol, because it guarantees freedom of movement and facilitates the discovery of the enormous diversity of our destination," Díaz said. According to him, the car rental sector of the Costa del Sol scores an average of 7.8 out of ten in tourists' assessment, which confirms its success.

Díaz also spoke about the potential of this activity and its proven capacity to continue growing in volume and quality. "From Turismo Costa del Sol, we will continue working to ensure that car rental companies occupy the place they deserve in the tourism ecosystem, reinforcing the visibility and supporting the future development" of the sector. Díaz expressed his firm commitment to projects that promote sustainability, smart transport and innovation as fundamental pillars for the growth of the destination.