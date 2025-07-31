The month-long bull's ball foodie route is in full swing in Malaga

The most iconic tomato of summertime in Malaga province is once again taking centre stage on the gastronomic scene. The latest edition of the Huevo de Toro tomato gastronomic route will be held from 31 July to 31 August, bringing together around 50 restaurants in 17 municipalities within the province. For this one month, top chefs will reinterpret this product, grown outdoors in the Guadalhorce valley, with dishes that combine tradition with haute cuisine.

The aim is to highlight a tomato variety renowned for its size, meaty texture and intense flavour, qualities that have made it an indispensable ingredient in provincial cuisine and one of the stars of the local market garden.

Among the creations that can be tasted are dishes such as the egg and tomato timbale from Lo Güeno restaurant, the surprising combination of honey, creamy white garlic, caramelised hazelnuts, mango and bluefin tuna prepared by El Pimpi and 'tomimo', a healthy offering from Mimo Healthy. Also included are dishes such as 'tres tomates' from El Cortijo del Arte restaurant in Pizarra and 'las delicias del Guadalhorce' from the Carolina restaurant in Alhaurín el Grande.

These concoctions demonstrate the versatility of the Huevo de Toro tomato, capable of shining in both simple preparations and avant-garde creations, without ever losing its essence or its organoleptic qualities (its appeal to all the senses), which are its greatest strengths when compared to other tomato varieties.

This culinary trail for tomato lovers will pass through Malaga city and various other provincial towns such as Coín, Pizarra, Álora, Antequera, Alhaurín el Grande, Benalmádena, Torre del Mar, Gaucín and Fuengirola, among others. This year's route confirms the sustained growth of the event, which has established itself as an eagerly awaited event every summer for food lovers. Apart from the culinary experience, the season for this tomato is supported by promotional activities through the hashtag #huevotoro2025, which aims to spread the word on social media, inviting locals and visitors alike to discover the province's culinary wealth.

Social component

Beyond its gastronomic appeal, the Huevo de Toro tomato trail has an important social and economic component. This product is grown outdoors in the summer in the Guadalhorce valley, following traditional methods that differentiate it from other varieties and make it a symbol of the area's identity.

The initiative, promoted by the Asociación Tomate Huevo Toro y Frutas y Verduras del Guadalhorce (the local growers' trade association), in collaboration with Guadalhorce valley's rural development group, seeks to strengthen the link between agriculture and the hospitality industry, promoting the consumption of local products, encouraging gastronomic tourism and helping to boost the rural economy in a context of growing interest in sustainability and quality.

The official presentation took place at Lo Güeno restaurant and was attended by authorities and representatives from the sector. During the launch event, José María Bergillos, secretary-general with the Malaga delegation for agriculture, rural development and more, highlighted "the growth of the route and its consolidation as a provincial, gastronomic landmark."

Along the same lines, José Carlos García Farfán, president of the association promoting the Huevo de Toro, stressed that, "although the route lasts a month, the tomato season extends from June to October", emphasising the importance of this product to Malaga's culinary identity.

Also present were Félix Lozano, president of the aforementioned rural development group and mayor of Pizarra, and Juan Bernal, councillor for youth and festivities in Coín. Both agreed that this initiative helps to revalue agricultural work and ensuring generational renewal in agriculture.

Established as an event that unites tradition and innovation with the land, the Huevo Toro tomato gastronomic route invites you to enjoy a journey through the most authentic flavours of Malaga throughout the month of August. Why? Mostly because this tomato is not just an ingredient: it is the expression of a way of growing, cooking and living that connects the land with the table, reinforcing the identity of a province that knows how to stand up for itself.