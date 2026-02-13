Malaga rail: state infrastructure company locates another problematic point in high-speed line

The slope in Álora that gave way at the beginning of the month.

State infrastructure company Adif has added another stretch of the high-speed line in Malaga province to its list of repairs. Both actions are near the town of Álora, but unlike the preceding repair due to an incident, the latest contracted work is of preventive nature.

The work will cost more than five million euros from European funds. The technical phase is about to begin and the total work on an 800-metre stretch will last 13 months.

This work, alongside the removal of the landslide that occurred at the beginning of the month, are proof that the 18-year-old high-speed line in Malaga is deteriorating.

What's causing the problem?

The main issue in that area of the Guadalhorce Valley is the soil, susceptible to landslides and accumulation of humidity during prolonged periods of rainfall.

The section has been giving Adif technicians headaches, forcing them to carry out 33 studies and proposals over the years. The main task involves securing the adequate drainage of the tracks and stabilising the land.

The good news is that this line of work involves preventive measures. Technicians have detected the issue well in advance and Adif will make heavy investments to maintain both the tracks and the surrounding areas.

Water and drainage have been the weak spot of the high-speed line in Andalucía. One example are the Abdalajís tunnels with their bursting aquifers. The Álora area is particularly sensitive.

Alongside the Adamuz train crash, the railway accidents commission is still studying the derailment that happened during the 'dana' of 29 October 2024, fortunately without injuries.