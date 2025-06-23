Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

EFE /File
Summer heat: Malaga province warned about high temperatures at start of week

National weather agency Aemet activates the yellow warning in the Antequera district for maximum temperatures of up to 38C this Monday

Rossel Aparicio

Rossel Aparicio

Málaga

Monday, 23 June 2025, 11:54

The last week of June starts with a warning about high temperatures in both Andalucía and Malaga province. According to state meteorological agency Aemet, "significantly high" temperatures are expected in the interior, especially in the Antequera district, with temperatures of up to 38C.

The yellow warning will be active from 1pm to 9pm on Monday, 23 June. At the same time, yellow and amber heat warnings will also be activated in Seville ('campiña' and Sierra Sur), Cordoba (Subbetica and Cordoba 'campiña'), Granada (Genil, Nevara and Alpujarra and Granada coast), Almeria (Poniente and capital) and Jaén (Jaén city and Montes, Guadalquivir Valley, Morena and Condado and Cazorla and Segura). In some areas thermometers may reach 40C, as could happen in the countryside of Cordoba or the province of Jaén.

At national level, Aemet expects "locally heavy thunderstorms and showers, with hail and very strong gusts in the northern third, especially in the Cantabrian Mountains and the north of the Iberian System". It also forecasts "significantly high maximum temperatures in inland areas of the southern half, the north-eastern third of the peninsula and some points of the Balearic Islands". There might be strong gusts of wind in the Canary Islands.

